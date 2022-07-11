A fire gutted the roof of a house on Queen Elizabeth's Walk, near Clissold Park, this afternoon - Credit: LFB

Around 60 firefighters were at the scene as a blaze gutted the roof of a house near Clissold Park this afternoon.

Eight fire engines were called to the end-of-terrace, two-storey house on Queen Elizabeth's Walk, Stoke Newington around 1.45pm on Monday (July 11).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) says one woman left the house before crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

Around 60 firefighters were at the scene - Credit: LFB

The roof of the house was "nearly completely destroyed" by the fire, the brigade said.

Crews from Stoke Newington, Tottenham, Holloway, Islington and other stations had the fire under control by about 4.30pm.

An LFB spokesperson said the cause of the fire will be investigated.