60 firefighters on scene as blaze rips through roof of house
Published: 6:34 PM July 11, 2022
- Credit: LFB
Around 60 firefighters were at the scene as a blaze gutted the roof of a house near Clissold Park this afternoon.
Eight fire engines were called to the end-of-terrace, two-storey house on Queen Elizabeth's Walk, Stoke Newington around 1.45pm on Monday (July 11).
London Fire Brigade (LFB) says one woman left the house before crews arrived and no injuries were reported.
The roof of the house was "nearly completely destroyed" by the fire, the brigade said.
Crews from Stoke Newington, Tottenham, Holloway, Islington and other stations had the fire under control by about 4.30pm.
An LFB spokesperson said the cause of the fire will be investigated.