Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Housing with Care: Rose Court lift breaks down yet again - leaving vulnerable people trapped

PUBLISHED: 17:03 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 08 May 2019

Jake Rolfe by the lift in Rose Court which has broken down for days at a time, leaving him a

Jake Rolfe by the lift in Rose Court which has broken down for days at a time, leaving him a "prisoner" in his third floor flat. Picture: Polly Hancock

Polly Hancock

Newlon Housing Association is "considering" replacing a lift at a Haggerston care home that has been broken for 11 days - leaving vulnerable people trapped.

In February the Gazette reported the lift at Rose Court in Holly Street, Haggerston, was unreliable, and had already broken down several times.

Wheelchair-bound veteran Jake Rolfe, 57, who cannot walk following a stroke, complained no one at the council's Housing with Care supported housing scheme for over 55s, had offered to help him.

You may also want to watch:

The scheme was put into special measures by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors in February.

"To say it's a total joke is an understatement," he told the Gazette this time around.

A council spokesperson said they had "repeatedly pressed" for it to be repaired.

A Newlon spokesperson said: "We have commissioned a further inspection and will take any action recommended, ranging from replacing specific parts up to full replacement."

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s one of those things’: Bob Cooke’s pie and mash shop to close down - ending East End tradition in Broadway Market

Bob Cooke, 71, the fourth generation of Cookes to run the Pie and Mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Polly Hancock

Teenager charged with Somerford Grove murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15, and GBH attack on second victim

Tashaûn Aird

Woodberry Down Estate drug dealer jailed – as total sentences in police operation targeting gang violence top 74 years

Jordi Matuba. Picture: Met Police

‘I feel cheated knowing his killer is still out there’: Marchers call for ‘justice for Abraham Badru’

Ferncliff Road murder: Abraham Badru’s grieving mother asks people join her on march to appeal for witnesses

Abraham Badru

Most Read

‘It’s one of those things’: Bob Cooke’s pie and mash shop to close down - ending East End tradition in Broadway Market

Bob Cooke, 71, the fourth generation of Cookes to run the Pie and Mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Polly Hancock

Teenager charged with Somerford Grove murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15, and GBH attack on second victim

Tashaûn Aird

Woodberry Down Estate drug dealer jailed – as total sentences in police operation targeting gang violence top 74 years

Jordi Matuba. Picture: Met Police

‘I feel cheated knowing his killer is still out there’: Marchers call for ‘justice for Abraham Badru’

Ferncliff Road murder: Abraham Badru’s grieving mother asks people join her on march to appeal for witnesses

Abraham Badru

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Sowter enjoy extra responsibility with Middlesex

Middlesex's Nathan Sowter (pic: John Walton/PA)

Arsenal pair in Women’s World Cup squad

Arsenal and England's Leah Williamson (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

Captain McAnuff: Sky is the limit for Orient

Leyton Orient players, management and staff celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Vertonghen back after injury to face former club

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Champions League round of 16, first leg match against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Edson Da Costa inquest: Father says his family deserves to know ‘the truth’ about how he died

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists