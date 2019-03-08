Housing with Care: Rose Court lift breaks down yet again - leaving vulnerable people trapped
PUBLISHED: 17:03 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 08 May 2019
Polly Hancock
Newlon Housing Association is "considering" replacing a lift at a Haggerston care home that has been broken for 11 days - leaving vulnerable people trapped.
In February the Gazette reported the lift at Rose Court in Holly Street, Haggerston, was unreliable, and had already broken down several times.
Wheelchair-bound veteran Jake Rolfe, 57, who cannot walk following a stroke, complained no one at the council's Housing with Care supported housing scheme for over 55s, had offered to help him.
The scheme was put into special measures by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors in February.
"To say it's a total joke is an understatement," he told the Gazette this time around.
A council spokesperson said they had "repeatedly pressed" for it to be repaired.
A Newlon spokesperson said: "We have commissioned a further inspection and will take any action recommended, ranging from replacing specific parts up to full replacement."