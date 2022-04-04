Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or approved in Hackney
Interested in what developments could be coming to Hackney?
Check out this round-up of some of the most significant planning applications lodged or determined during March.
Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.
For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council's planning portal.
Submitted
What: To demolish the existing structure and erect a new part six, part seven-storey building with 32 residential units and commercial workspace.
Where: 10-22 Lamb Lane, Hackney, E8 3PL
When: Application validated - March 4
Reference: 2022/0585
Further information: According to a planning statement provided in support of the proposal, this scheme would comprise 18 one-bedroom, 12 two-bedroom and two three-bedroom flats.
Commercial workspace would be located on the ground and basement floors.
The proposal also aims to provide a rooftop terrace for residents and two terraces for commercial occupiers.
Submitted
What: To convert the third floor of Fitzroy House into a multifunctional venue, featuring a restaurant, bar, event and gallery space.
Where: Third floor, Fitzroy House, Abbot Street, Hackney, E8 3DP
When: Application validated - March 2
Reference: 2022/0541
Further information: This application is fronted by the Bootstrap charity, which wishes to convert the space to "support its survival post Covid".
This site had been office/co-working space for over 12 years, and had 72 desk tenants prior to the pandemic.
However, the number of such tenants who could continue to rent has since whittled to 10.
They have been relocated by the applicant to clear the third floor.
Granted
What: To construct a two-storey building which will accommodate a restaurant and drinking establishment, within a wider site currently being developed.
Where: The Stage Land bounded by Curtain Road, Hewett Street, Plough Yard & Hearn Street, EC2A 3LP
When: Approval decision issued - March 23
Reference: 2021/3676
Further information: This proposal - known as B4 - relates to one of seven buildings intended as part of a wider site under development.
Buildings B1, B2 and B3 are currently under construction or complete; work has not yet started on buildings B4-B7.
Planning permission was granted in 2014 to redevelop the wider site, including to erect a temporary structure on the site of B4.
The wider site is bounded by Curtain Road, Hearn Street, Plough Yard, Hewett Street, Fairchild Place and Great Eastern Street.
Refused
What: To add two additional storeys onto the existing building to create nine residential units, and a rear extension to create a new stairwell and lift.
Where: Beaumont Court Upper Clapton Road, E5 8BG
When: Refusal decision issued - March 30
Reference: 2021/3489
Further information: Six reasons were given for the refusal, including concerns surrounding daylight, layout, and the number of family-sized units.
The decision notice described this proposal as a "bulky, overbearing and discordant addition" to a building which currently comprises 50 existing homes.