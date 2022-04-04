An application has been lodged to convert the third floor of Fitzroy House into a multi-functional venue featuring a restaurant, bar and gallery space - Credit: Google Maps

Interested in what developments could be coming to Hackney?

Check out this round-up of some of the most significant planning applications lodged or determined during March.

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.

For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council's planning portal.

Submitted

An application has been lodged to demolish this existing building in favour of a new build comprising 32 residential units - Credit: Google Maps

What: To demolish the existing structure and erect a new part six, part seven-storey building with 32 residential units and commercial workspace.

Where: 10-22 Lamb Lane, Hackney, E8 3PL

When: Application validated - March 4

Reference: 2022/0585

Further information: According to a planning statement provided in support of the proposal, this scheme would comprise 18 one-bedroom, 12 two-bedroom and two three-bedroom flats.

Commercial workspace would be located on the ground and basement floors.

The proposal also aims to provide a rooftop terrace for residents and two terraces for commercial occupiers.

Submitted

An application has been lodged to convert the third floor of Fitzroy House into a multi-functional venue featuring a restaurant, bar and gallery space - Credit: Google Maps

What: To convert the third floor of Fitzroy House into a multifunctional venue, featuring a restaurant, bar, event and gallery space.

Where: Third floor, Fitzroy House, Abbot Street, Hackney, E8 3DP

When: Application validated - March 2

Reference: 2022/0541

Further information: This application is fronted by the Bootstrap charity, which wishes to convert the space to "support its survival post Covid".

This site had been office/co-working space for over 12 years, and had 72 desk tenants prior to the pandemic.

However, the number of such tenants who could continue to rent has since whittled to 10.

They have been relocated by the applicant to clear the third floor.

Granted

An application has been granted to construct a two-storey building for a restaurant and bar, within a wider site already being developed in Shoreditch - Credit: Google Maps

What: To construct a two-storey building which will accommodate a restaurant and drinking establishment, within a wider site currently being developed.

Where: The Stage Land bounded by Curtain Road, Hewett Street, Plough Yard & Hearn Street, EC2A 3LP

When: Approval decision issued - March 23

Reference: 2021/3676

Further information: This proposal - known as B4 - relates to one of seven buildings intended as part of a wider site under development.

Buildings B1, B2 and B3 are currently under construction or complete; work has not yet started on buildings B4-B7.

Planning permission was granted in 2014 to redevelop the wider site, including to erect a temporary structure on the site of B4.

The wider site is bounded by Curtain Road, Hearn Street, Plough Yard, Hewett Street, Fairchild Place and Great Eastern Street.

Refused

An application to add two additional storeys onto this existing building to create nine residential units has been rejected - Credit: Google Maps

What: To add two additional storeys onto the existing building to create nine residential units, and a rear extension to create a new stairwell and lift.

Where: Beaumont Court Upper Clapton Road, E5 8BG

When: Refusal decision issued - March 30

Reference: 2021/3489

Further information: Six reasons were given for the refusal, including concerns surrounding daylight, layout, and the number of family-sized units.

The decision notice described this proposal as a "bulky, overbearing and discordant addition" to a building which currently comprises 50 existing homes.