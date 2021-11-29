A Mare Street flat is being auctioned in December with a guide price of nearly £500,000 - Credit: Clive Emson Auctioneers

A three-bedroom flat in Hackney worth nearly £500,000 is coming up for auction next month.

Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers, which specialise in property and land, have labelled the Mare Street flat an "investment opportunity" as it currently generates £24,400 a year through rent.

The bidding process for Flat G - at 17-19 Mare Street - is set to end on December 15.

It is among 126 lots in Clive Emson's latest auction and is being offered with a leasehold guide price of £475,000-£485,000.

Regional director and auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “The ground floor property offering versatile accommodation is situated on Mare Street close to Regents Canal, with shopping, bars and restaurants available in Broadway Market."

The flat has double glazed windows, small courtyard outside spaces and under floor heating system.

But works required to external and communal areas will cost the new owner £13,000.

Find out more at www.cliveemson.co.uk