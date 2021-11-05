The first phase of the East Wick and Sweetwater neighbourhood in Olympic Park is now complete. - Credit: Chris Hopkinson

The first phase of a new neighbourhood in Olympic Park has been completed, providing the area with 302 homes, a nursery and a Co-op branch.

The East Wick and Sweetwater neighbourhood also boasts Clarnico Club, a multi-purpose marketing and social hub with a café and flexible event space.

The new community is nestled between Hackney Wick and Stratford and is being built as a joint Venture between development company Places For People and Balfour Beatty Investments on behalf of the London Legacy Development Corporation.

The development has allowed for major infrastructure improvements including the new Monier Road bridge which connects the communities of Fish Island and Olympic Park, allowing more sustainable access via buses, cycling and walking.

The neighbourhood is nestled between Hackney Wick and Stratford. - Credit: Chris Hopkinson

New resident Jade Harvey moved into her East Wick and Sweetwater home earlier this year.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I can’t believe I can now call myself a homeowner. The homes are fantastic and they give first time buyers like me a genuine chance at getting on the property ladder. I cannot wait to settle in and enjoy the area to the fullest.”

Designed by a team of architects including Sheppard Robson, Studio Egret West, A-Studio and Piercy & Co, alongside landscape architects Fabrik London, East Wick + Sweetwater will eventually provide more than 1,800 homes, new green spaces and play areas alongside an eclectic range of commercial opportunities for local businesses.

Plans for the next three phases of East Wick and Sweetwater were approved by London Legacy Development Corporation earlier this year, with works set to begin in 2022.

The London Legacy Development Corporation acts as the planning authority for the area around and including Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The development's next phases will provide an additional 785 mixed-tenure homes, including 231 affordable homes.

Yuved Bheenick, East Wick and Sweetwater’s development director, said: “We’re really excited to turn our attention to the next chapter of this story, with work set to begin shortly.”

For more information visit www.eastwickandsweetwater.co.uk







