'Hackney is still building', says mayor on future affordable housing
One hundred more homes for social rent are to be built in Hackney thanks to a funding boost from the Mayor of London.
The council secured £17.5 million from City Hall's Affordable Homes Programme to maintain its social housing drive beyond 2022.
The 100 new homes for social rent will be built by the council's not-for-profit housebuilding programme, which has so far delivered nearly 500 council social rent homes since its launch in 2011.
Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney, said: “Since launching in 2011, our not-for-profit council housebuilding approach has led the way in delivering a new generation of high-quality council housing in Hackney – a model we are now seeing followed by councils across London.
“Despite the huge challenges caused by Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic, Hackney is still building, with nearly 1,700 new homes now built, under construction or approved since May 2018 to provide vital genuinely affordable homes for local people."
Hackney Council says it is delivering on its promise to build almost 2,000 homes, two new schools and a leisure centre across 20 sites between 2018 and 2022.
It has completed more than 800 new homes since 2018 as well as a new primary school, secondary school, the New Regent's College and Britannia Leisure Centre.
Construction has already started on 170 homes and the council has received planning permission for over 700 more.
The council's cross-subsidy model means 50 per cent of the homes built by the council can be offered at affordable social rents, shared ownership and Hackney Living Rent, without the need for government funding.
The remaining half of homes built are sold outright to pay for the social rent homes.
The council says it is currently working with local residents at the De Beauvoir Estate, Lincoln Court and Frampton Park estate on plans for new homes after 2022.
The funding from The Mayor of London will help the council identify sites and develop plans for more homes to be built in the future.
The council has completed 811 homes since 2018.
It has started construction of 170 homes at Tower Court, Daubeney Road, Mandeville Street and Gooch House, and has received planning permission for 713 homes at Colville, Marian Court, Nightingale, Kings Crescent, Pedro Street, Buckland Street, Wimbourne Street, and the Fairbank Estate.
