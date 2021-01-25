Empty Hoxton car parks and garages to be turned into homes

Published: 2:23 PM January 25, 2021

This empty Hoxton car park will be turned into new homes for local people. - Credit: Sean Pollock/Hackney Council

An empty Hoxton car park is set to be transformed into homes after the council's social housing plans were given the green light.

Three new buildings will replace an underused concrete car park on the Fairbank Estate in New Road.

More than half of the 73 new homes are to be built for social rent and shared ownership.

Deputy mayor Cllr Rebecca Rennison - cabinet member for finance, housing needs and supply - said she was proud that Hackney is building the new generation of social housing that the borough "desperately needs".

The councillor added: “The community and the council have continued working together to develop these plans at the height of the pandemic, and it’s only fair that those who already live here are the first to benefit – whether it’s by being in the front of the queue for a new home if their current home doesn’t meet their needs, or the wider transformation of the estate that will create a better place to live for everyone.”

Computer generated plans for the South facade of the south building under Lynch Architects proposals for the Fairbank Estate. - Credit: Lynch Achitects

You may also want to watch:

Council tenants already living at the estate and local people living nearby, whose current homes do not meet their needs, will get first priority for the 28 social rent homes.

Nine homes will be for shared ownership and will be prioritised for local families living or working in Hackney and 36 homes for outright sale will help pay for the development, in the absence of government funding.

Proposals were agreed by the council's planning sub-committee on January 21 following almost two years of work between the council, local community and Lynch Architects to develop the plans.

The approved plans also include the transformation of other derelict car parks or garages in Hoxton as part of Hackney council's not-for-profit, direct delivery housebuilding programme which has seen more than 1,000 homes completed since 2011.

Council owned land in Wimbourne Street will be redeveloped into 59 new homes, with garages in Buckland Street also demolished to make way for 54 new properties. More than 60 per cent of these are to be built for social rent and shared ownership.

The deputy mayor said: “Hackney is building. With more than 13,000 families on our waiting list, it’s essential we do everything we can to build new homes ourselves."

The current site of the approved Buckland Street development. - Credit: Sean Pollock Photographer/Hackney Council

Computer generated image of plans to develop Buckland Street garages. - Credit: Hackney Council