Published: 5:29 PM October 25, 2021

Hackney has seen the greatest increase in property prices out of any other local authority in the country. - Credit: Hackney council

Hackney has experienced the highest level of house price inflation over the last decade, new research reveals.

The study by PlumbNation shows how Hackney saw property values increase by more than 108 per cent over the last decade.

The median cost of a residential property was £292,500 in December 2010.

And by December 2020, homeowners could have seen their properties values more than double with the median cost booming to £610,000.

Hackney tops the list of areas which saw property prices soar over the last decade. - Credit: PlumbNation

The top ten areas in the country with the greatest increase in house prices are all in London. Waltham Forest came second.

In third place was Lewisham, where property prices increased by 90.43pc.

The 2021 Homebuilders Report by PlumbNation looked at factors such as the cost of land, the proportion of successful applications and property value increases to rank places in the UK in various categories.

The top ten local authorities where land is most expensive. - Credit: PlumbNation

You may also want to watch:

Hackney was also ranked ninth out of the ten local authorities where land is most expensive. The average cost of land in Hackney per 250 metre square plot is £992,250.