Hackney house prices more than doubled in ten years

Published: 3:34 PM June 16, 2021

Hackney has been revealed as one of just two areas in the country where average house prices have more than doubled in the past decade.

Analysis of ONS figures by A-Plan Insurance shows Hackney has seen a 105 per cent increase in average house prices from 2011 to 2021.

The borough has experienced the second biggest rise in the country, proceeded only by Waltham Forest where house prices increased by 126 per cent over the past ten years.

The average house in Hackney now costs about £604,000 compared to a cost of about £294,000 a decade ago.

While nine out of the 10 highest average house price increases were in London boroughs, Bristol also made the top ten list of highest rising house price places.

Aberdeen is the only UK area where prices have fallen over the same time period.

The study compared more than 400 areas in the UK which saw an increase of 54.7per cent.

The UK average house price was more than £166,000 in 2011 and now costs about £256,000 in 2021.