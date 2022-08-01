The new development will provide 190 new homes - Credit: Notting Hill Genesis

Plans to build 190 new homes around Hackney Wick Station have been approved

The proposal by the housing association Notting Hill Genesis includes a neighbourhood centre with private and low-cost housing and commercial space.

A reserved matters application (RMA) was submitted in January and the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), the planning authority for the area, gave the green light at a meeting on July 26.

John Hughes, group director of development for Notting Hill Genesis, said: “We are very proud of the plans we put forward for new homes, public realm and commercial space at Hackney Wick and are pleased the LLDC shared our enthusiasm for the proposal.

“This is such an exciting area, with fantastic transport links to the rest of London and beyond and we look forward to providing more of the quality, affordable homes so needed in this area.”

Half of the new homes will be affordable and low-cost - Credit: Notting Hill Genesis

The LLDC's planning committee rejected objections which voiced concern that the new development would have adverse impacts on daylight sunlight for neighbouring buildings.

In a report, officers acknowledge the likelihood of this but considered the effects “minor” and as not warranting “the refusal of planning permission taking into account all relevant planning consideration”.

They concluded: “Officers are satisfied that the scheme would exhibit exceptionally good design, promote local distinctiveness and support the delivery of local priorities.”

The development will include 4,000 sqm of commercial space with a quarter being low-cost.

The proposal is compliant with the New London Plan for cycle parking provision and will have a focus on sustainability, with no fossil fuels needed to power the homes or commercial space.

There will also be 4,000 sqm of commercial space - Credit: Notting Hill Genesis

Rosanna Lawes, executive director of development at LLDC, said: “This is fantastic news for the next chapter for Hackney Wick neighbourhood centre.

“This site will deliver new homes, 50 per cent affordable, the retention of affordable workspace, employment space and high-quality public realm.

“This is going to be a high quality, well-designed, mixed-use development that will fit with its surroundings and will bring real benefits for local people and businesses.”

Work will begin later this year and is expected to be completed in 2025.