How to deal with a pest problem if you live in rented accommodation

Published: 4:24 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 4:35 PM July 5, 2021

Landlords are responsible for ensuring your home is fit to live in and that any repairs are carried out to ensure your rented home remains a pest-free zone. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Is it you or your landlord that’s responsible for resolving a pest infestation in your rented home?

Daniel Neves from Inoculand Pest Control Services in London reveals what you need to do if you have rats, mice or bed bugs in a house that you’re renting.

Q: Who’s responsible for dealing with a pest infestation if I live in a rented property?

A: It depends entirely on how and when the pests entered your home. If rats, mice, bedbugs or other pests have got in due to disrepair or poor housing conditions, then it’s your landlord’s responsibility to solve the issue.

Landlords are required by law to repair and maintain your home and ensure it is fit for you to live in.

I recommend reading through your tenancy agreement for more information. If there’s no mention of pest infestations in your contract, I’d advise contacting your landlord, informing them of the problem and request that they contact a professional pest control agency.

Q: Will I need to pay for pest control services?

If you notice mice or other pests in your home, it's best to inform your landlord as soon as possible. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: It’s your responsibility as a tenant to keep your home clean and tidy. You should regularly clean all areas of the house, ensure bins are emptied and that no food is left out. You also need to notify your landlord of any problems such as mould, damp or damage to the wall, to give them time to fix it.

Failing to do this could mean that you are responsible for tackling your pest issues. It can sometimes be difficult to tell in rented accommodation who is responsible for resolving the problem. Our pest control technicians can survey every area in your home to identify the cause of the infestation to find out if you or your landlord need to pay for the treatment to remove them.

Q: What types of disrepair can lead to a pest infestation?

A: Gaps in the walls can allow mice and rats to get into your property, as can cracks in your drains or pipes. Leaking pipes can cause damp, mould and rot which can also attract a variety of pests – rats, moths and silverfish are but some.

As well as treating affected areas with heat or chemical treatment, it’s important to also identify and fix problems in your home to prevent re-infestation.

Your landlord should repair cracks in the brickwork, walls and pipes, as well as seal gaps in windows, doors and floorboards. We can advise the best pest-proofing methods and offer an effective home-proofing service. Our proofing service comes with a one-year guarantee and can be done at any time within six months of your initial appointment.

Q: My neighbours have pests. Should I tell my landlord?

Read through your tenancy agreement to see if it covers pest infestations and discover what your next steps may be. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: Absolutely. Though it’s not their responsibility to deal with the problem, it’s best to make them aware of the issue. You should also ask your neighbour to contact pest control services.

If you live in a block of flats and notice pests in communal airs, like the stairs or corridor, then it’s best to let your landlord know as soon as possible. If they own the building, they’ll need to deal with the issue or can contact the building owner to report the problem.

Q: When should I tell my landlord about a pest problem and what next steps should I take?

A: Inform your landlord straight away if you notice pests in your home. Dealing with the issue as soon as it arises will prevent the infestation from growing, further damage from occurring and ensure your house is safe for you to live in.

Your landlord can then contact a professional pest control agency to resolve the issue quickly, without fuss. If you’re not sure what next steps to take, call us and we can help.

