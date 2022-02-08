An artist's impression shows Notting Hill Genesis' plans for sites around Hackney Wick station - Credit: Notting Hill Genesis

Ambitious plans for almost 200 homes, work and retail space near Hackney Wick station have been unveiled.

A planning application has been submitted by housing association Notting Hill Genesis, to transform London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) sites around the overground station into a new neighbourhood centre.

John Hughes, group director of development for Notting Hill Genesis, said: “The opportunity to develop a site like Hackney Wick, in a thriving area with fantastic transport links to the rest of London and beyond, is a really exciting one."

A computer generated image shows a view of the neighbourhood centre in Hackney Wick - Credit: Notting Hill Genesis

The Reserved Matters Application (RMA) was submitted to LLDC, which acts as the planning authority for the area around and including Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The Hackney Wick RMA is set to provide 190 homes, 50 per cent of which are described as affordable.

Across four buildings there will be a mix of London Affordable Rent, shared ownership and private sale housing.

The plans include 4,000sqm of commercial space, almost a quarter of which will be secured as low cost, along with 4,000sqm of public space and additional residential play areas, roof terraces and podiums.

The plans also feature new retail space, restaurants, bars and community facilities and due to a focus on sustainability. Notting Hill Genesis promises no fossil fuels will be needed to power homes or commercial space.

The site, which is owned by the London Legacy Development Corporation, sits on the border of Hackney and Tower Hamlets.

Notting Hill Genesis was chosen as development partner in March 2021.

Lyn Garner, chief executive of the LLDC, said: “It’s so exciting to see our plans for Hackney Wick neighbourhood centre progressing to bring real benefits for local people and businesses."

Ms Garner added that despite "significant chance", LLDC will "make sure [to] protect the most important buildings and areas of historic value".

Full planning approval for the new Hackney Wick neighbourhood centre is expected later this year - Credit: Notting Hill Genesis

The neighbourhood centre's design team is being led by Hawkins\Brown with Delvendahl Martin and Studio Weave.

Full planning approval is expected later this year followed by works which are set to also begin in late 2022.

The buildings and public realm are due to be completed in 2025.