An artist's impression of how the new homes will look at Hackney Downs' Nightingale Estate - Credit: Hackney Council

Seventy more council homes will be built at a Hackney Downs estate as part of the wider transformation and investment of the site.

Residents at Nightingale Estate in Hackney Downs are "keen" for the council's ambitious plans for new homes and a new temporary community centre to get underway.

A permanent centre will be delivered in future phases of the project.

The council has increased the number of social rent homes to be built on the estate, from 52 to 70.

Its plans also include major investment in Olympic Green, a green space on the estate.

Currently, the council is working to appoint a contractor to lead the construction work.

The homes will be delivered first, adding to the more than 1,500 homes in construction or completed, by Hackney Council since May 2018.

Cllr Guy Nicholson, deputy mayor for housing, said: “Residents at Nightingale have made it very clear that they are keen for us to get on with delivering the ambitious plans to build the much needed council homes for their estate.

“At long last delivery is progressing, with investment into communal facilities that include new play equipment, outdoor gym facilities and landscaping at Olympus Green and a new purpose-designed temporary community centre are all set to come forward."

The council is now developing plans for more council homes.

To help shape their future plans on where and how these homes will be built, visit keephackneybuilding.commonplace.is

For more information on the plans for the Nightingale Estate visit hackney.gov.uk/nightingale-estate