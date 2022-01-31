The London Fire Brigade was called at 12.24am last night (January 30) to Stoke Newington Road - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters rescued eight people from a Dalston block of flats after wind caused a chimney stack to collapse overnight.

London Fire Brigade was called to Stoke Newington Road in the early hours of this morning (January 31).

The chimney stack of a terraced shop with flats above had collapsed through the roof of the building.

Station Commander Shaun Fox, who was at the scene, said: “Crews worked with partners to make the scene safe after a chimney stack had blown over in the wind and created a hole in the roof.

“Rubble had fallen into the staircase, so firefighters safely rescued two people from a window using a turntable ladder."

Firefighters rescued the two people from the third floor using the ladder and evacuated a further six people from the building.

LFB said there were no reports of any injuries.

The brigade was called at 12.24am and the incident was over for firefighters an hour later.

One fire engine from Stoke Newington Fire Station, a turntable ladder from Tottenham Fire Station and three fire rescue units from Edmonton, East Ham and Croydon fire stations attended the scene.