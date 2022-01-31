News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Housing

Eight people rescued from Dalston flats after chimney collapses

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:34 PM January 31, 2022
A child and two men suffered from smoke inhalation in a Stamford Hill flat fire on Friday evening (November 19).

The London Fire Brigade was called at 12.24am last night (January 30) to Stoke Newington Road - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters rescued eight people from a Dalston block of flats after wind caused a chimney stack to collapse overnight.

London Fire Brigade was called to Stoke Newington Road in the early hours of this morning (January 31).

The chimney stack of a terraced shop with flats above had collapsed through the roof of the building.

Station Commander Shaun Fox, who was at the scene, said: “Crews worked with partners to make the scene safe after a chimney stack had blown over in the wind and created a hole in the roof.

“Rubble had fallen into the staircase, so firefighters safely rescued two people from a window using a turntable ladder."

Firefighters rescued the two people from the third floor using the ladder and evacuated a further six people from the building.

LFB said there were no reports of any injuries.

Most Read

  1. 1 Eight drivers arrested and 22 vehicles seized in Stoke Newington crackdown
  2. 2 More details emerge on antisemitic attack in Stamford Hill
  3. 3 Hackney strip bar could lose license after breaching Covid rules
  1. 4 Wanted man may be in Hackney
  2. 5 'Nail-biting situation': Hundreds of Homerton's staff at risk of dismissal over Covid vaccines
  3. 6 Shoreditch tattoo community rallies for husband of British tsunami victim
  4. 7 Honorary vice president of Magic Circle receives MBE aged 102
  5. 8 Confirmed: Hoxton West LTN here to stay
  6. 9 Teenager charged after Jewish men attacked in Stamford Hill
  7. 10 Homerton hospital: Delayed and cancelled treatments returning to pre-pandemic levels

The brigade was called at 12.24am and the incident was over for firefighters an hour later.

One fire engine from Stoke Newington Fire Station, a turntable ladder from Tottenham Fire Station and three fire rescue units from Edmonton, East Ham and Croydon fire stations attended the scene.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Hackney News
Dalston News
Stoke Newington News

Don't Miss

Stoke Newington Police Station where philosophy lecturer Konstancja Duff was strip searched

London Live News

'Was she rank?': Met apologises for language used during Hackney strip...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A 14-year-old boy was arrested following a stabbing in Sainsbury's carpark in Williamson Road, Haringey

London Live News

Boy, 15, rushed to hospital after stabbing in Harringay Sainsbury's carpark

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Cadoxton Avenue, Stamford Hill on Monday evening (January 26)

London Live News | Updated

Two Jewish men hospitalised day before Holocaust Memorial Day

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A Dalston campaign group has praised Hackney Council moves to safeguard Ridley Road's indoor shopping village

'Major victory': Ridley Road Shopping Village's future secured

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon