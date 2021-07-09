'Neglected' families in flats left without power and water for 24 hours

Published: 3:45 PM July 9, 2021

Families and children at a Homerton housing block were left without running water and power for about 24-hours earlier this week following a reported water leak.

Tenants in 28 flats at Tan House on Kenworthy Road were affected by the outage with several alleging an ongoing lack of care from their landlord, Network Homes.

Resident Jade Misfud said, despite calls to an emergency number, she was not told when the power and water would be turned back on.

She added: "There's so many issues with this block and this housing association.

"We were trying to contact the out of hours emergency service and they were not answering their phones from about 2pm. I think the first person to answer the phone might have been at 9pm and they just hung up."

A picture taken while residents were left without water and power, unaware as to when supplies would turn back on. - Credit: Jade Misfud

Network Homes states that following a reported water leak on Sunday evening (July 4) it had to temporarily turn off the electricity and water supply at Tan House while contractors fixed the issue. Supplies were restored the next afternoon (July 5).

A spokesperson for the Network Homes said: "We provided residents with bottled water and kept them regularly informed via text message. We have apologised to residents for the disruption."

Still, Jade believes they could have handled the situation better by communicating more and offering food as well as water to residents, especially those with electric cookers.

She said: "Network Homes were so nonchalant about it. They said: 'There is nothing we can do about food, we can give you water.'

"But water is not going to feed my kids.'"

Another resident and domestic abuse survivor, who preferred not to be named, said concerns about broken buzzers and security doors at the block have also been ignored for two years.

Water being delivered to residents at Tan House in Homerton after a power and water outage. - Credit: Jade Misfud

The person added: "They don't really care."

Network Homes however, denied the claim and said it carries out regular inspections and is not aware of any issues with the doors.

The tenant also spoke about an incident in December 2019 where residents were left outside for about six hours, unable to contact network homes because it was "out of hours".

But Network Homes stated that the building was evacuated when a low level of carbon monoxide was detected in the communal areas of the building. There was found to be no risk to residents