Hackney Gazette > News > Housing

Child suffers from smoke inhalation after Stamford Hill flat fire

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:06 PM November 22, 2021
A child and two men suffered from smoke inhalation in a Stamford Hill flat fire on Friday evening (November 19).

A child and two men suffered from smoke inhalation in a Stamford Hill flat fire on Friday evening (November 19). - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Two men and a child have been treated for smoke inhalation after a flat fire on Stamford Hill.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a flat fire on Stamford Hill on Friday evening (November 19).

The Brigade was called at 9.27pm and the fire was under control by 10.39pm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.

Part of a one-room flat on the first floor above a shop was damaged by fire.

Two men and a child left the building before the Brigade arrived, and they were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The alarm was raised by a resident who could smell burning and called 999.

Fire crews from Stoke Newington, Tottenham and Homerton fire stations attended the scene.


London Live
London Fire Brigade
Stamford Hill News
Hackney News

