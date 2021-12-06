News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Housing

Children hospitalised in Stamford Hill house fire involving candles

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:18 AM December 6, 2021
Updated: 10:19 AM December 6, 2021
Firefighters saved two children from a house fire on Castlewood Road, Hackney last night (December 5)

Firefighters saved two children from a house fire on Castlewood Road, Hackney last night (December 5) - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Two children have been taken to hospital following a house fire in Stamford Hill, prompting warnings about candle safety.

The London Fire Brigade was called to Castlewood Road at 10.32pm last night (December 5) and the fire was under control by 11.38pm.

Part of the ground floor of a mid-terraced house was damaged by fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued two children from the loft conversion of the house who were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

A LFB spokesperson said: "We’d recommend swapping traditional candles for safer flameless LED alternatives, but if you do use real candles, it’s so important to never leave them unattended.

“Always make sure that they’re held firmly in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over.”

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Stoke Newington, Holloway and Homerton fire stations attended the scene.

Most Read

  1. 1 Great Christmas markets in and around north London
  2. 2 CCTV: Dog walker helped raped woman, 19, call the police in Hackney
  3. 3 Weather warning issued ahead of expected gale force winds in London
  1. 4 Homerton LTN to be made permanent despite division among residents
  2. 5 Operation Mincemeat: Role of Hackney mortuary marked in Colin Firth film
  3. 6 Boxpark reveals plans for Shoreditch rooftop garden
  4. 7 Possible travel disruptions for central London this week
  5. 8 Five convicted for 'horrifying' Broadway Market stabbing
  6. 9 'In years to come I might celebrate my Covid anniversary'
  7. 10 Stoke Newington residents go without running water for days
London Fire Brigade
London Live News
Stamford Hill News
Hackney News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Mare Street flat is being auctioned in December with a guide price of nearly £500,000

London Live News

Half a million Mare Street flat to be auctioned for investment

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Protest outside Hackney Town Hall on December 2

London Live News

Protesting workers in wage war with Hackney Council

Sally Patterson and Cash Boyle

Logo Icon
Standard Brew Co customers pay £20 a month for a six pack of different IPAs and after 12 months are awarded 12 shares

Food and Drink

Loyal customers given shares in new craft beer company

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Yvonne Lawson at Windsor Castle after receiving her MBE

London Live News

Mother of son lost to knife crime honoured by the Queen

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon