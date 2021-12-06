Firefighters saved two children from a house fire on Castlewood Road, Hackney last night (December 5) - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Two children have been taken to hospital following a house fire in Stamford Hill, prompting warnings about candle safety.

The London Fire Brigade was called to Castlewood Road at 10.32pm last night (December 5) and the fire was under control by 11.38pm.

Part of the ground floor of a mid-terraced house was damaged by fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued two children from the loft conversion of the house who were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

A LFB spokesperson said: "We’d recommend swapping traditional candles for safer flameless LED alternatives, but if you do use real candles, it’s so important to never leave them unattended.

“Always make sure that they’re held firmly in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over.”

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Stoke Newington, Holloway and Homerton fire stations attended the scene.