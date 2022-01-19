24-hour waking watch: Shoreditch block's fire alarm system damaged by flood

Residents at a Shoreditch block have been living with a waking watch after flooding damaged their fire alarm system - Credit: Supplied

A Shoreditch block has had to be monitored by a 24-hour waking watch for almost a month after a flood destroyed its fire alarm system.

A resident living at Weymouth Terrace in Fellows Court explained how waste water had seeped into and damaged the fire system on December 24 last year.

They said there was “water dripping in the electrics” on that day.

The resident, who preferred not to be named, added: “Considering amount of fires in the estate this is a serious health and safety risk.

“It took the sewage 18 hours to be cleaned and for electrics to be made safe.”

The resident reports previous fires and floods in the past few years, including a blaze in 2019.

They claim this caused piping to bow later causing the flooding in December due to a tendency to block.

A Weymouth Terrace resident claims these are the pipes which caused the flood in December last year. They say the damage to the pipes was caused by a fire in 2019 - Credit: Supplied

In an email sent on December 28, they complained about rubbish not being picked up in that area, "not only causing rodents but fire risk".

The resident is concerned that in case of a fire not all alarms will be heard by the waking watch.

They also claim a long-history of neglect at the estate.

Waste piled up at Weymouth Terrace on December 28, 2021 - Credit: Supplied

Rubbish dumped outside Fellows Court - Credit: Supplied

The tenant added: "The housing around this area it just seems like its just left and the disrepairs keep building up."

However, Hackney Council says that the waste in the block's refuge area was collected on December 28.

Hackney Council confirmed that four members of staff are present at Weymouth Terrace 24 hours a day to "ensure the building is safe for all residents".

A gas meter left open at Fellows Court in January 2022 - Credit: Supplied

A council spokesperson stated that "unfortunately" a flood on December 24 destroyed the fire alarm panel at Weymouth Terrace.

They added: "The replacement parts were ordered straight away but there is a lead-in time for delivery and the start of work to install the new fire alarm began last week.

"Before the new alarm is operational, we need to test wiring across the building, with commissioning of the new system expected to start on January 20. We expect installation to be completed by January 26.

“We apologise for any inconvenience or concern this has caused to residents and have written to all homes explaining the next steps."

Disrepair at Fellows Court community hall - Credit: Supplied

London Fire Brigade has not yet responded for comment.