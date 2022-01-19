News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Housing

24-hour waking watch: Shoreditch block's fire alarm system damaged by flood

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:03 PM January 19, 2022
Residents at a Shoreditch block have been living with a waking watch after flooding damaged their fire alarm system

Residents at a Shoreditch block have been living with a waking watch after flooding damaged their fire alarm system - Credit: Supplied

A Shoreditch block has had to be monitored by a 24-hour waking watch for almost a month after a flood destroyed its fire alarm system. 

A resident living at Weymouth Terrace in Fellows Court explained how waste water had seeped into and damaged the fire system on December 24 last year.

They said there was “water dripping in the electrics” on that day. 

The resident, who preferred not to be named, added: “Considering amount of fires in the estate this is a serious health and safety risk.

“It took the sewage 18 hours to be cleaned and for electrics to be made safe.”

The resident reports previous fires and floods in the past few years, including a blaze in 2019.

They claim this caused piping to bow later causing the flooding in December due to a tendency to block. 

A Weymouth Terrace resident claims these are the pipes which caused the flood in December 2021

A Weymouth Terrace resident claims these are the pipes which caused the flood in December last year. They say the damage to the pipes was caused by a fire in 2019 - Credit: Supplied

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman 'may face life-changing injuries' after Dalston e-scooter crash
  2. 2 Man arrested over two separate rape allegations - one previously unknown to police
  3. 3 De Beauvoir mother and son campaign to keep the 21 bus route
  1. 4 Girl reported missing from Hackney found
  2. 5 Gun found in car as Met makes 130 arrests during drugs op
  3. 6 Drug dealer jailed after being caught with cannabis and cash
  4. 7 'Deeply shocked and troubled': Reports of rising anti-Semitic crime
  5. 8 ‘The people of Edmonton will stop this incinerator’ - Protestors promise more action if plan is signed off
  6. 9 Man's head and hand slashed in Hackney knife attack
  7. 10 Dumpling Shack announces plans for Hackney restaurant

In an email sent on December 28, they complained about rubbish not being picked up in that area, "not only causing rodents but fire risk". 

The resident is concerned that in case of a fire not all alarms will be heard by the waking watch.

They also claim a long-history of neglect at the estate.

Waste piled up at Weymouth Terrace on December 28, 2021

Waste piled up at Weymouth Terrace on December 28, 2021 - Credit: Supplied

Rubbish dumped outside Fellows Court

Rubbish dumped outside Fellows Court - Credit: Supplied

The tenant added: "The housing around this area it just seems like its just left and the disrepairs keep building up."

However, Hackney Council says that the waste in the block's refuge area was collected on December 28. 

Hackney Council confirmed that four members of staff are present at Weymouth Terrace 24 hours a day to "ensure the building is safe for all residents". 

A gas meter left open at Fellows Court in January 2022

A gas meter left open at Fellows Court in January 2022 - Credit: Supplied

A council spokesperson stated that "unfortunately" a flood on December 24 destroyed the fire alarm panel at Weymouth Terrace.

They added: "The replacement parts were ordered straight away but there is a lead-in time for delivery and the start of work to install the new fire alarm began last week.

"Before the new alarm is operational, we need to test wiring across the building, with commissioning of the new system expected to start on January 20. We expect installation to be completed by January 26.

“We apologise for any inconvenience or concern this has caused to residents and have written to all homes explaining the next steps."

Disrepair at Fellows Court community hall

Disrepair at Fellows Court community hall - Credit: Supplied

London Fire Brigade has not yet responded for comment.

Housing News
Hackney Council
Shoreditch News
Hackney News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sentencing of fraudster who conned Hackney hotel staff adjourned until February

London Live News

Sentencing delayed for 'audacious' fraudster who conned Hackney hotel staff

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The Homerton LTN is set to be made permanent

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Hackney groups respond to permanent Homerton LTN

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Murder charge remanded to Old Bailey. Picture source: Google

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Woman, 31, cleared of murdering man in Hackney

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Kenneth Solomon-Ngua who has been jailed for attempted murder of a man in Finsbury Park

London Live News

Knifeman was out on bail when he nearly killed father-of-three on school...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon