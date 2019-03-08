Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

How a new project is conquering 'bronliness' and isolation in Hackney men

PUBLISHED: 17:55 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:55 21 August 2019

Some of the

Some of the "bros" with their minivan ready to go on a trip.

Anne-Marie Payne

Hackney Brocals is training "an army of bros" - men aged 50 and older - to operate minibuses so they can drive each other on day trips.

Andreas on a Brocals trip to Hastings Contemporary.Andreas on a Brocals trip to Hastings Contemporary.

The group, who refer to each other as "bros", are tackling "bronliness" in their communities.

"Bronliness" is defined as the "state of being somewhat isolated and somewhat bothered by it, but also being too much of a bro to want to talk about it".

"Honorary bro" Anne-Marie came up with the idea while volunteering.

She told the Gazette: "It introduced me to far too many lovely guys who pretty much fell apart once their wives departed the planet," she said.

Anne-Marie Payne and a coach-load of Anne-Marie Payne and a coach-load of "bros" heading to the RAF museum in Colindale.

"They'd depended on her for the social aspect of things and weren't entirely sure how to maintain those connections once she was no longer around.

"I also trained to drive a 12-seater minibus [while volunteering] and found sitting behind the wheel of a 3.5 tonne vehicle to be an exhilarating experience - the cogs began to turn - I imagined an army of bros driving each other around."

You may also want to watch:

A report by Independent Age found older men aren't as good as women at maintaining relationships. This can lead to social isolation after divorce or if their wives die.

One of the One of the "bros" at Grafton-On-Sea.

"I like meeting people who I don't know, who I'd never see otherwise because in my normal life I don't get to meet many different people. It helps to stimulate my brain," Said 74 year-old bro Bob Holt.

The men meet every week to plan future activities like trips to caves, warships and abandoned nuclear bunkers

Kito just joined Brocals and said staying at home too much stressed him out but meeting up with other men like him helped him feel better.

He especially enjoys trips out of London.

There is also a buddying system and Brocals has set up 10 befriending pairs already.

The project, which started running last September, relies on volunteers and is managed by City and Hackney Carers Centre.

"It's somewhere to come - another connection," said bro Peter Richardson, 72.

Most Read

Young man in critical condition after stabbing at illegal rave on Hackney Marshes

A PSPO has been brought in to ban unlicensed music event at Wick Woodland. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

South Hackney man jailed for county lines drug dealing operation in Hertfordshire

Palitey Faye. Picture: Hertfordshire police

Man dies after being hit by train at Hackney Central Overground station

Fire crews at Hackney Central station today. Picture: @Hackneycyclist

Singer FKA Twigs helps out at community barbecue for over 50s in London Fields

Singer FKA Twigs offered to help out on the day. Picture: Golden Years Hackney

Most Read

Young man in critical condition after stabbing at illegal rave on Hackney Marshes

A PSPO has been brought in to ban unlicensed music event at Wick Woodland. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

South Hackney man jailed for county lines drug dealing operation in Hertfordshire

Palitey Faye. Picture: Hertfordshire police

Man dies after being hit by train at Hackney Central Overground station

Fire crews at Hackney Central station today. Picture: @Hackneycyclist

Singer FKA Twigs helps out at community barbecue for over 50s in London Fields

Singer FKA Twigs offered to help out on the day. Picture: Golden Years Hackney

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal midfielder Nobbs returns to action against West Ham

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs in action for England women against Brazil's Raquel at Meadow Lane (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

With key O’s pair injured, onus is on Brophy and Maguire-Drew to deliver on regular basis

Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to get into the area against Stevenage (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brave calls pay off for Ross to give Orient early statement win

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Basketball: London Lions add Spaniard Romero to roster

Jorge Romero has agreed to join London Lions for the 2019/20 BBL season (pic London Lions)

Tottenham send youngsters out on loan

Tottenham Hotspur's Anthony Georgiou (pic: John Walton/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists