Inquest names construction worker who died at Hoxton building site

Holly Chant

Published: 2:08 PM January 5, 2022
An inquest has opened into the death of a 32-year-old man at a building site in Hackney

A man who died at a building site in Hoxton has been named and an inquest into his death is underway. 

Gurwinder Singh, 32, from Southall, reportedly died after being struck by a falling object at a building site at Hoxton Lofts on East Road. 

The London Fire Brigade and London's Air Ambulance arrived at the site at 1.19pm on December 21.

Metropolitan Police officers also attended and Mr Singh, who was working at the site, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The residential development project was, according to Construction News, surrounded by hoardings from HCL Group, a London-based groundworks specialist. 

An inquest into Mr Singh's death opened at Poplar Coroners Court yesterday (January 4). 

The court told the Gazette: "The inquest will be held before a jury on a date to be fixed.

"There is currently a large back log of jury inquests as we do not have a suitable and safe premises to hold such inquests during the current pandemic."

The Met said Mr Singh's next of kin have been informed. The Health and Safety Executive have also been informed.

Enquiries are ongoing. 

