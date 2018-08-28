Search

Tenants in Hoxton block to get central heating... 2 years after council vowed to install it

PUBLISHED: 10:09 31 December 2018

Caliban Tower on the Arden Estate in Hoxton. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Tenants on a Hoxton council estate have been waiting almost two years to have their outdated heating system upgraded – but the town hall says it’s now finally happening.

People living in Caliban Tower on the Arden Estate had been campaigning for years for central heating to replace the old systems in their homes.

And in February last year they thought they had got their wish.

But despite the Hackney Council stating the improvements would be made before last winter, they are still sat in their homes waiting to feel warmer.

On top of that, scaffolding was erected in the summer and pipes were installed going into Caliban Tower – but nothing has been done since then.

An exasperated Steven Smeeth, who lives in the block told the Gazette: “We’d been petioning for central heating and in February last year the mayor called a meeting.

“He said: ‘I’m pleased to tell you we’ve got it all together and work will now start in May’.

“That was last year. They said it would be finished before the winter. Nothing happened.

“This year in April people started coming round taking photos and in June they put up scaffolding.

“But then it all came to a stop.

“We were told they hadn’t signed off the price of the work and that they may not even have the funds to do it all.

“There’s all pipes coming into the building. I’m alright because I’m on my own but there’s young mothers in here.”

A council spokesperson told the Gazette: “We apologise that this investment has taken longer than was initially intended.

“But we would like to assure residents that the installation of a modern and efficient new heating system at Caliban Tower is now well underway.

“We have now put in place new pipework for the building and, subject to planning permission for the new flue system, will be in touch with residents on plans to begin installing the new system in each home.”

No time frame was given for the completion of the work.

