Hoxton couple raise funds for Action for Stammering Children with 'Strictly' tango performance

Nick and Kate danced in front of a panel of judges to raise money for Action for Stammering Children. Action for Stammering Children.

A couple from Hackney spent eight weeks training with a pro before dancing in front of a celebrity panel to raise money for the charity Action for Stammering Children.

Lawyers Nick Fischer, 31, and Kate Potts, 29, from Hoxton, performed a Tango at the 'Strictly' fundraiser where Ed Balls, Vincent Simone and Vinnie Shergill from the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing were judges.

Nick is a a 'Stambassador' for the charity, meaning he is part of a group of successful professionals who stammer and help to inspire and support young stammerers.

The charity in Pine Street, Clerkenwell, aims to ensure that every child and young person in the who stammers has access to effective services and support to help them meet the challenges they face. Stammering can result in impaired communication skills, and in some cases can become a focus for teasing and bullying and can prevent a child from reaching their potential.

They have already raised over £2,200.

To sponsor them see justgiving.com/fundraising/StrictlyNickandKate.