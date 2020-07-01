Hoxton pizzeria funnels sales profits into free soup kitchen during coronavirus crisis

Humdingers on Hoxton Street. Picture: Submitted by Humdingers Archant

Profits from a Hoxton bakery and pizzeria have been funding a soup kitchen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chef Robert Hunningher has been running a free weekly soup kitchen at both St Anne’s and St Peter’s Church for years, but when the coronavirus crisis took hold, he upped its operation to four times a week.

He even opened another venue in Hoxton Street at the headquarters for his catering business Humdingers in order to keep up with the increased demand.

Robert has been using the profits from his Humdingers bakery and pizzeria to keep the soup kitchen afloat.

“I don’t want people to go hungry on my watch,” said Robert, who worked in L’Escargot Restaurant and the River Café before setting up a cake stall in Stoke Newington.

“Even with our limited resources we are determined to continue to serve our community who find themselves in difficulty during these exceptional times.”