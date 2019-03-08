Hoxton pub Howl at the Moon holding street party to celebrate 10th birthday

the Howl at the Moon team are celebrating the pub's 10th birthday. Picture: Howl at the Moon Archant

What better way to celebrate your pub's 10th birthday than by throwing a street party?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Howl at the Moon in Hoxton Street. Picture: Howl at the Moon Howl at the Moon in Hoxton Street. Picture: Howl at the Moon

Hoxton craft beer boozer Howl at the Moon is doing just that on Saturday, with a free event featuring street food stalls, jugglers, magic, live music, DJs, craft beer pop-ups and dancing.

You may also want to watch:

The pub sits on the junction of Hoxton Street and Stanway Street, which will be closed off for the activities from midday until 9pm.

Howl at the Moon has become a hugely popular haunt since being taken over a decade ago and the Victorian era pub was featured in the Arctic Monkey's music video to Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?.

Food comes from Fato's Tacos, Cut and Grind Burgers and the Mac Factory, while Irish talent Sion Hill and a five-piece band will be providing the music.

The pub said: "Come down to celebrate not only the pub, but an awesome community of incredible people who have supported us and made some unbelievable memories in our little boozer over the years."