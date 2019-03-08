Search

Hoxton pub Howl at the Moon holding street party to celebrate 10th birthday

PUBLISHED: 15:18 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 14 August 2019

the Howl at the Moon team are celebrating the pub's 10th birthday. Picture: Howl at the Moon

What better way to celebrate your pub's 10th birthday than by throwing a street party?

Hoxton craft beer boozer Howl at the Moon is doing just that on Saturday, with a free event featuring street food stalls, jugglers, magic, live music, DJs, craft beer pop-ups and dancing.

The pub sits on the junction of Hoxton Street and Stanway Street, which will be closed off for the activities from midday until 9pm.

Howl at the Moon has become a hugely popular haunt since being taken over a decade ago and the Victorian era pub was featured in the Arctic Monkey's music video to Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?.

Food comes from Fato's Tacos, Cut and Grind Burgers and the Mac Factory, while Irish talent Sion Hill and a five-piece band will be providing the music.

The pub said: "Come down to celebrate not only the pub, but an awesome community of incredible people who have supported us and made some unbelievable memories in our little boozer over the years."

