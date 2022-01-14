Hoxton Radio finds home at Liverpool Street hotel

East London broadcast station Hoxton Radio has found a permanent home at a Liverpool Street five-star hotel near Shoreditch.

Hoxton Radio will host daily shows, live music and DJ sessions each month from its permanent residency at lifestyle hotel Andaz London Liverpool Street.

The daily shows will host guests from emerging local food, drink, art and culture brands.

Hoxton Radio’s artists and musicians will perform across the hotel on an ad-hoc basis, where guests can enjoy new emerging talent through free and ticketed events.

The station will also be managing the DJ calendar at the hotel, in its Lounge and Rake’s Café Bar.

Hoxton Radio moved into the hotel this month as part of Andaz London's ongoing work to support the local east London community.

Mario Flanagan, general manager at Andaz London Liverpool Street said:“We are proud to become the permanent residence for Hoxton Radio, with whom we’ve been friends for many years now, so that this east London institution has a home to continue its work."