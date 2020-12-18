News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette Home > News

Hoxton mother expands programme to tackle mental health in BAME communities

Logo Icon

Clara Murray

Published: 3:07 PM December 18, 2020   
Hoxton's Rochelle Nyabunze

Rochelle Nyabunze started the Feel Good Community. - Credit: Dounia Lich

A Hoxton mother who is on a mission to change the narrative surrounding mental health in the Black, Asian and ethnic minority (BAME) community has expanded her project amid the pandemic.

Rochelle Nyabunze set up the Feel Good Community in 2018 to support BAME woman with mental health issues after she was diagnosed with post-partum depression.

But during the first national lockdown, she quickly adapted, growing the program to provide other essential services such as delivering hot meals, food and other essential items to vulnerable people and befriending calls to combat loneliness.

She told the Gazette: “When the pandemic hit, I [realised] I can't just stay indoors and not help other people that are struggling.”

Feel Good Community volunteers.

Feel Good Community volunteers. - Credit: Dounia Lich

Despite starting with no funding or resources, the Feel Good Community is now Rochelle’s full-time job, a registered community interest company, and was recently awarded a £15,000 grant by the Metropolitan Thames Valley housing association (MTVH).

You may also want to watch:

Since March, her team of volunteers have supported over 100 families and distributed more than 500 care packages.

Rochelle said: “My main focus is the BAME community, because of the disadvantages they face and how they were so severely affected by the pandemic. But we support anyone else that is in need.”

Most Read

  1. 1 First Hackney resident receives Covid-19 vaccine
  2. 2 Man charged after Dalston shooting
  3. 3 Disabled woman struggles to get to GP surgery after road closure
  1. 4 Hackney's Happy Man Tree could be felled ‘imminently’
  2. 5 Triple Dalston shooting: Man shot in the head left fighting for his life
  3. 6 'Most wanted': Police appeal to trace violent Hackney offenders
  4. 7 'Sexual predator' jailed for sexually assaulting teen near Newington Green
  5. 8 'Christmas lunch on Jesus' for lucky families in Hackney
  6. 9 Well-loved Hackney garage to close after 25 years
  7. 10 Anti-LTN convoy delivers cabbages to Hackney Town Hall

While for now they mostly help people affected by the pandemic, Rochelle said: “We do know that there were issues before then. And the issues have increased because of the pandemic.”

Mental health problems like depression and anxiety can be a taboo among BAME communities, Rochelle added.

“Conversations need to be had around the topic… I started [Feel Good] because I wanted to break that silence.”

She will use the £15,000 grant to continue existing services and expand into new ones, like Christmas hampers.

Saiful Alam, regional community coordinator at MTVH, said working with Rochelle helped his team understand the issues facing their residents and “build deeper, stronger and more trusting relationships with resident and communities”.

Rochelle added that MTVH’s support “has allowed us to focus our efforts and resources on supporting local families”.

Donate to Feel Good Community at https://www.gofundme.com/f/care-packages-for-our-vulnerable

Charity News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Family of Hackney man take legal action against Home Office

Sam Tobin, PA

Logo Icon

Five injured after car mounts pavement in Stamford Hill

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon

London

Police appeal for witnesses to car hitting pedestrians in Stamford Hill

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon

Crime

18-year-old banned from Islington and parts of Hackney under gang...

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus