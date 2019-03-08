Hoxton salon wins east London hair and beauty award

Salon owner Vee Vickers and hair stylist Jerome Payne who has worked at the salon for 5 years and has a hearing impairment. Vee now offers work placements and employment to people with hearing difficulties. Picture: AvidaStudios AvidaStudios

Hoxton market's Studio Phase Hair and Beauty Salon was named best Hair and Beauty Salon of the Year in East London last month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Studio Phase Hair and Beauty Salon specialises in all kinds of hairstyles and its owner Vee has been involved in fashion shows, wedding events, photo shoots, music videos and charity events. Studio Phase Hair and Beauty Salon specialises in all kinds of hairstyles and its owner Vee has been involved in fashion shows, wedding events, photo shoots, music videos and charity events.

Head stylist Vee has owned and managed the specialist hair and beauty salon for more than 10 years.

You may also want to watch:

As a little girl growing up in Kingston, Jamaica, she always had a passion for hairstyling and dreamed of one day owning her own salon.

She told the Gazette: "I used to sit underneath my mango tree doing my friends' hair. In class, the teachers would be upset with me as every opportunity I got I was accomplishing my vision of hairdressing."

She was surprised to win. "We don't even know who nominated us, I got a phone call that we were a finalist which I thought was a prank but when it was announced we'd won, we were honestly shocked," Vee said.

Hundreds of hair and beauty professionals gathered at the London hair and beauty awards on October 27.