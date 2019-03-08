Hoxton salon wins east London hair and beauty award
PUBLISHED: 15:57 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 07 November 2019
AvidaStudios
Hoxton market's Studio Phase Hair and Beauty Salon was named best Hair and Beauty Salon of the Year in East London last month.
Head stylist Vee has owned and managed the specialist hair and beauty salon for more than 10 years.
As a little girl growing up in Kingston, Jamaica, she always had a passion for hairstyling and dreamed of one day owning her own salon.
She told the Gazette: "I used to sit underneath my mango tree doing my friends' hair. In class, the teachers would be upset with me as every opportunity I got I was accomplishing my vision of hairdressing."
She was surprised to win. "We don't even know who nominated us, I got a phone call that we were a finalist which I thought was a prank but when it was announced we'd won, we were honestly shocked," Vee said.
Hundreds of hair and beauty professionals gathered at the London hair and beauty awards on October 27.