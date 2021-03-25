Hoxton soup kitchen to give away 100,000 tea bags

Published: 5:50 PM March 25, 2021

Robert Hunningher outside Humdingers bakery and shop at 238 Hoxton Street. - Credit: Polly Hancock

A Hoxton soup kitchen is giving away 100,000 tea bags to help raise awareness and funds to keep it running.

The tea bag give-away is taking place outside Humdingers soup kitchen at 236 Hoxton Street, from about 7am to 7.30pm.

A spokesperson from the soup Kitchen told the Gazette: "[The soup kitchen] is amazing but its quite eye-opening to realise how many people need the support."

The initiative was set up by chef Robert Hunningher during the pandemic.

The father-of-two has used the profits from his catering company and Humdingers bakery and pizzeria to keep the service running and it now feeds about 1000 people a week.

Homemade soup and freshly baked bread is served at the soup kitchen from 5-7pm, every weekday except Thursday.

Robert Hunningher (right) and soup kitchen volunteer Barbara Welch, outside Humdingers bakery, soup kitchen and shop at 238 Hoxton Street. - Credit: Polly Hancock

The kitchen has plans to expand its service by moving to a site in Hornsey.

To support the expansion visit www.gofundme.com/f/humdingers-soup-kitchen-expansion

Learn more at www.humdingers.org.uk/soup-kitchen