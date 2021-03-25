News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Hoxton soup kitchen to give away 100,000 tea bags

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:50 PM March 25, 2021   
Robert Hunningher outside Humdingers.

Robert Hunningher outside Humdingers bakery and shop at 238 Hoxton Street. - Credit: Polly Hancock

A Hoxton soup kitchen is giving away 100,000 tea bags to help raise awareness and funds to keep it running. 

The tea bag give-away is taking place outside Humdingers soup kitchen at 236 Hoxton Street, from about 7am to 7.30pm. 

A spokesperson from the soup Kitchen told the Gazette: "[The soup kitchen] is amazing but its quite eye-opening to realise how many people need the support."

The initiative was set up by chef Robert Hunningher during the pandemic. 

The father-of-two has used the profits from his catering company and Humdingers bakery and pizzeria to keep the service running and it now feeds about 1000 people a week.

Homemade soup and freshly baked bread is served at the soup kitchen from 5-7pm, every weekday except Thursday. 

Robert Hunningher and soup kitchen volunteer Barbara Welch, outside Humdingers.

Robert Hunningher (right) and soup kitchen volunteer Barbara Welch, outside Humdingers bakery, soup kitchen and shop at 238 Hoxton Street. - Credit: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

The kitchen has plans to expand its service by moving to a site in Hornsey. 

To support the expansion visit www.gofundme.com/f/humdingers-soup-kitchen-expansion

Learn more at www.humdingers.org.uk/soup-kitchen

Most Read

  1. 1 Haggerston's Burley Fisher Books flourishes during year of Covid
  2. 2 Hackney raids target alleged catalytic converter stealing network
  3. 3 Drugs and cash seized in multi-force police op
  1. 4 Video: Young girls and women victimised while walking in Stamford Hill
  2. 5 Vaccination clinic set up for Hackney's Black communities
  3. 6 Drugs raids lead to 14 people charged across the UK
  4. 7 Arrest made after pregnant woman assaulted in Hackney street
  5. 8 Police officers help cheer up Hackney boy taken into care
  6. 9 Dalston garden reopens as Covid restrictions ease
  7. 10 Pregnant woman attacked on Manor Road in Stamford Hill
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plastic rubbish embedded and woven into trees on the river Lea at Hackney marshes.

Environment News

"Horrific" extent of River Lea plastic pollution at Hackney Marshes

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Yorkton Workshops by Cassion Castle architects with their client, Pearson Lloyd

Opinion

We may need to rethink our knee-jerk desire to demolish

Gordon Shrigley, Architect

person
Bimini Bon Boulash on RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 2

Bimini Bon Boulash on their Hackney roots ahead of RuPaul’s Drag Race final

Will Durrant

Logo Icon
Police officer holding hand cuffs.

Crime

Modern slavery investigation leads to eight arrests

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus