Hoxton soup kitchen to give away 100,000 tea bags
- Credit: Polly Hancock
A Hoxton soup kitchen is giving away 100,000 tea bags to help raise awareness and funds to keep it running.
The tea bag give-away is taking place outside Humdingers soup kitchen at 236 Hoxton Street, from about 7am to 7.30pm.
A spokesperson from the soup Kitchen told the Gazette: "[The soup kitchen] is amazing but its quite eye-opening to realise how many people need the support."
The initiative was set up by chef Robert Hunningher during the pandemic.
The father-of-two has used the profits from his catering company and Humdingers bakery and pizzeria to keep the service running and it now feeds about 1000 people a week.
Homemade soup and freshly baked bread is served at the soup kitchen from 5-7pm, every weekday except Thursday.
The kitchen has plans to expand its service by moving to a site in Hornsey.
To support the expansion visit www.gofundme.com/f/humdingers-soup-kitchen-expansion
Learn more at www.humdingers.org.uk/soup-kitchen
