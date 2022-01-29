Confirmed: Hoxton West LTN here to stay

Hackney Council has confirmed that the Hoxton West LTN is to be retained - with some alterations - Credit: Gary Manhine

The Hoxton West low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) is here to stay, Hackney Council has announced.

Its retention was confirmed yesterday - January 28 - after a trial period which began in August 2020 with the installation of traffic filters in Shepherdess Walk, Micawber Street, Ebenezer Street and Nile Street.

This decision has been taken after analysis showed that traffic was down by 46 per cent inside the LTN and by 18pc on boundary roads.

The evidence also pointed toward improved air quality at all but four of the 62 modelled locations within the LTN.

NEW: I’m delighted to announce that @HackneyCouncil will be making the Hoxton West LTN scheme permanent.



Traffic and pollution levels are down, with bus speeds improving.



Together, we will rebuild a greener Hackney with cleaner air, healthier lives & better neighbourhoods 👊🏼✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/uFNcoUDRkC — Mete Coban MBE (@metecoban92) January 28, 2022

However, changes are being made to the scheme in light of residents' feedback, including an exemption which will allow Blue Badge holders to drive through the Shepherdess Walk traffic filter from February 21.

Elsewhere, discussions continue with Islington Council regarding exemptions from the St Peter’s LTN for Hoxton West Blue Badge holders.

This scheme - together with another in the Haggerston and London Fields area - has been subject to intense legal challenge.

Last year, the Horrendous Hackney Road Closures (HHRC) group mounted a judicial review, arguing that the council's use of experimental traffic orders as a method of consultation was unlawful.

This High Court challenge was ultimately unsuccessful; now, less than six months after that defeat, the measures in Hoxton West will be made permanent.

Councillor Mete Coban, Hackney's cabinet member for energy, waste, transport and public realm, described the LTN as "truly transformative".

"I went down earlier this week and was incredibly proud to see people of all ages walking and cycling through the area, with quieter, safer streets and much improved air quality," he said.

Cllr Coban MBE added that the council will continue to monitor the scheme and listen to feedback.

This news comes after it was revealed that Hackney - with 19 trial schemes - is the London borough with the highest proportion of streets featuring an LTN (70 pc).

A total of 1697 responses were received to the consultation.