Published: 11:26 AM September 13, 2021

Hackney's HSBC bank branch on Mare Street has closed down. - Credit: Google 2021

HSBC's Hackney branch in Mare Street has permanently closed as part of plans to "evolve" and make the bank's branch network more sustainable.

HSBC on Mare Street closed on September 10 but plans to shut its doors where made in January.

But local people can still do much of their banking at nearby Post Office branches on Mare Street, Well Street and Dalston Lane.

Post Offices offer many types of banking services including deposits, free cash withdrawals, balance checks and face-to-face access to government services, bill payment, foreign currency, and travel insurance.

HSBC reports that no redundancies took place as a result of the closure as all branch staff were redeployed.

You may also want to watch:

A HSBC spokesperson said: "We are extremely mindful of the impact branch closures have on individuals and communities and we do not take these decisions lightly. We work hard to ensure our customers are given clear information about what is happening and their options going forward."

The next nearest HSBC branches are in Bethnal Green and Stratford.