HSBC make 'considerable' donation to Finsbury Park food bank

Kim Schewitz

Published: 3:18 PM June 23, 2022
Kwabena Ofori-Awuah Jnr and Jiluwar Hussain (both of HSBC) presenting the items to Toufik Kacimi of the foodbank

Kwabena Ofori-Awuah Jnr and Jiluwar Hussain (both of HSBC) presenting the items to Toufik Kacimi of the foodbank. - Credit: HSBC

HSBC employees rallied together to collect and give a considerable food donation to a Finsbury Park food bank.

Employees from eight branches around North London donated eight large boxes of food to the food bank at The Muslim Welfare House on Seven Sisters Road.

HSBC local director Kwabena Ofori-Awuah Jnr said: “We work in a financial institution so we are at the forefront of the fight against poverty and see first-hand how people are struggling to make ends meet.”

Manager for Finsbury Park Jiluwar Hussain chose the charity for its willingness to support anyone who needs help, regardless of race or background. 

Kwabena and Jiluwa handed over the items collected to the food bank on behalf of those who donated on Wednesday.

HSBC supports the financial wellbeing of their local market in a number of ways including through fraud workshops for adults and financial education in schools. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
