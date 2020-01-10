Huge graffiti over Dalston Kingsland station will finally be removed

The graffiti at Dalston Kingsland station. Picture: Joe Goodman Archant

Huge cursive graffiti saying: "The illusion of democracy" will finally be removed from a luxury apartment complex overlooking Dalston Kingsland station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The graffiti at Dalston Kingsland station now features an Aboriginal flag. Picture: Joe Goodman The graffiti at Dalston Kingsland station now features an Aboriginal flag. Picture: Joe Goodman

It is not known how the giant graffiti was painted on the apartment complex, FiftySevenEast, where it has been since May.

But after more graffiti, of a flag associated with the Aboriginal land rights movement, recently appeared next to the original the property management company said they were going to remove it all.

The black, red and yellow Aboriginal flag was designed by Harold Thomas for the Aboriginal land rights movement which fought for sovereignty over land in the 1970s.

You may also want to watch:

The Aboriginal Land Rights act of 1976 granted the return of land on the grounds of traditional occupation. In total, half the land in Australia's Northern territories (600,000 sq/km) is now under Aboriginal collective ownership.

In 1995 the flag was formally recognised as the flag of the Aboriginal people.

Mainstay, the property managers responsible for the building, told the Gazette: "We are aware of the graffiti and have instructed a team to ensure its safe removal."

On its website, real estate consultants Cushman & Wakefield list the luxury complex as: "A magnificent collection of 83 contemporary designed one, two & three bedroom apartments for sale, located within Dalston's most striking residential tower."

Prices for a one-bedroom apartment in the building start at £565,000.

A TfL spokesperson said: "Our teams work hard to ensure our stations and trains remain a pleasant environment for our passengers. We are working with the property developer that owns this wall to ensure this graffiti is removed."