Soup kitchen to provide free festive meals this week

A soup kitchen will provide free festive meals for those in need later this week.

Humdingers Soup Kitchen, at 238 Hoxton Street, will serve a ‘festive roast’ from 5-7pm from December 22 to 23 and between midday and 2pm on Christmas Eve.

In a statement, Humdingers said: “Christmas is always a challenging time of year for the city’s hungry, especially now amidst the uncertainties brought about by new developments regarding Covid.”

The kitchen aims to hand out 500 meals made from locally sourced ingredients over the three days.

The menu will feature a choice of free-range turkey or root vegetable pie, alongside all of the traditional festive trimmings.

Humdingers also plans to send out meals and sweet treats to local hospitals to help feed NHS staff this Christmas.

The soup kitchen first opened at the start of the pandemic and served more than 100,000 meals in 2020 alone.