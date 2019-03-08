Hundreds of Upper Clapton neighbours step outside for street party
PUBLISHED: 12:25 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 08 July 2019
Archant
Neighbours in Upper Clapton enjoyed live music, games and activities at their annual street party on a lovely summer's day.
Some 200 people of Geldeston Road and neighbouring streets brought along food to share on June 30, while children played in the car-free roads that had been closed for the occasion.
You may also want to watch:
There were board games such as chess and a giant version of snakes and ladders, crafts including box decorating and knitting, a book stall and even a notice board featuring the history of the area, which impressed the visiting mayor Phil Glanville.
Organiser Sheila Webb said: "Children played in the car-free street while adults tried Alexander Technique or listened to local musicians playing for their neighbours.
"People got to know their neighbours as they discussed a chart where they could write in how long they had lived in the area."