Hundreds of Upper Clapton neighbours step outside for street party

PUBLISHED: 12:25 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 08 July 2019

Local musicians play for their neighbours. Picture: Gavin Lau

Archant

Neighbours in Upper Clapton enjoyed live music, games and activities at their annual street party on a lovely summer's day.

People of all ages enjoyed the sunshine on the day. Picture: Gavin LauPeople of all ages enjoyed the sunshine on the day. Picture: Gavin Lau

Some 200 people of Geldeston Road and neighbouring streets brought along food to share on June 30, while children played in the car-free roads that had been closed for the occasion.

There were board games such as chess and a giant version of snakes and ladders, crafts including box decorating and knitting, a book stall and even a notice board featuring the history of the area, which impressed the visiting mayor Phil Glanville.

Organiser Sheila Webb said: "Children played in the car-free street while adults tried Alexander Technique or listened to local musicians playing for their neighbours.

Face painting proved popular with children at the party. Picture: Gavin LauFace painting proved popular with children at the party. Picture: Gavin Lau

"People got to know their neighbours as they discussed a chart where they could write in how long they had lived in the area."

