Nominate unsung heroes for the council's I Love Hackney Mayor's Civic Awards

PUBLISHED: 11:34 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 03 March 2020

The winners from last year�s awards were Nicolette Nixon, a community activist, Tina Clark, a charity worker for women and the elderly and Gulizar Erbil, who was nominated for her volunteering work with Hackney's Kurdish community and Turkish people of Alevi faith. Picture: Hackney Council / Gary Manhine

Gary Manhine

Nominations are open for this year's I Love Hackney Mayor's Civic Awards.

Hackney Council wants to hear about anyone who may have overcome an extraordinary difficulty, a fabulous teacher or carer, anyone who has shown immense courage or perhaps tireless fundraisers or volunteers.

Mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville said: "Hackney is a brilliant and inviting place thanks to the hard work of those who go the extra mile for their communities.

"Previous winners and nominees have been incredibly inspiring and have given us a chance to give proper recognition to some of those unsung heroes working in our communities."

Nominees for the civic awards can be of any age and from any background, however nominations for young people under 18 must have their parent or guardian's permission.

Submit nominations at bit.ly/3colT6t.

