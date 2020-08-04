Search

Hackney-born actor Idris Elba becomes first patron of Dalston-based community arts organisation

PUBLISHED: 16:41 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 04 August 2020

Hackney-born movie and television actor, writer, producer, rapper, singer, songwriter, DJ and director, Idris Elba OBE. Picture: Maarten De Boer

Hackney-born movie and television star Idris Elba OBE has been announced as the first Patron of a Dalston-based community arts organisation.

Immediate theatre works with community groups of all ages across Hackney and uses theatre to give people a voice. Picture: Joe HartImmediate theatre works with community groups of all ages across Hackney and uses theatre to give people a voice. Picture: Joe Hart

Local arts organisation Immediate Theatre was “delighted” to announce the news and are excited to work with the Golden Globe Winner whose roles have included playing Detective Chief Constable Luther in the BBC One series of the same name and, Nelson Mandela in a biographical film about the revolutionary and political leader’s life.

Idris said: “Community theatre companies play such a vital and unsung role in supporting young people in some of London’s most underprivileged boroughs.

“I have been so impressed with the team at Immediate Theatre and their tireless efforts working with young people in Hackney, providing them with a place of safety and encouragement where they can be free to express themselves, and I’m proud to join them as a Patron.”

An Immediate Theatre performance at Wally Foster Community Centre in Homerton. Picture: Sean PollockAn Immediate Theatre performance at Wally Foster Community Centre in Homerton. Picture: Sean Pollock

The arts organisation says the patronage honours Idris’ Hackney roots and reflects his belief in using the arts to bring people from different backgrounds together.

It hopes Idris’s support will bring some “much-needed attention to the current crisis in the arts” brought into focus by the coronavirus pandemic and, shine a spotlight on important work going on in the community - ensuring the continued creation of “brilliant art for tomorrow”.

Immediate Theatre was founded in 1996 by local theatre director, Jo Carter and the company works with community groups of all ages to “give people a voice and engage them in the process of change”.

She told the Gazette: ““I would like to thank Idris for his support and dedication to Immediate Theatre. We believe that his representation and commitment to our organisation at such a challenging time for the industry will bring much-needed support to continue our work with the most vulnerable communities across Hackney and make a positive impact in our society.

“Being a Hackney boy himself, his representation for Immediate Theatre will inspire and encourage the young people we work with, strengthening their belief in what they are capable of achieving.

To support Immediate Theatre’s work donate by visiting www.givey.com/immediatetheatre

