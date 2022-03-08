Dalston's Rio Cinema transformed for the release of The Batman

Inside The Batman immersive experience at the Rio Cinema in Hackney - Credit: Ted Mendez (elevenfiftyfive)

Dalston's Rio Cinema was transformed into a Gotham City inspired immersive cinematic experience last week, to celebrate the launch of The Batman.

Cookie brand Oreo partnered with Digital Cinema Media (DCM) to host the unique event which saw the Hackney cinema's iconic signage temporarily replaced by Oreo lettering and a bat signal.

The Rio Cinema became the Oreo Cinema for three days as part of The Batman takeover - Credit: Ted Mendez (elevenfiftyfive)

Once inside the venue, guests were presented with a crime scene fitted with a busted open safe filled with Oreo cookie boxes and a window gazing into a Gotham city-scape.

Each audience member became a suspect and they were encouraged to work with actors playing Gotham City Police officers and Oreo delegates, to find clues and solve the mystery.

Guests were given the chance of solving a "who done-it" style mystery - Credit: Ted Mendez (elevenfiftyfive)

The immersive experience, which ran for three days from March 4-6, marked the release of Warner Bros' The Batman.

Crowds gathered outside the transformed Hackney cinema - Credit: Ted Mendez (elevenfiftyfive)

The film stars Robert Pattinson as Gotham City's vigilante detective by night, and reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne by day.

To watch The Batman at Rio Cinema visit riocinema.org.uk/RioCinema.dll/Home