Dalston's Rio Cinema transformed for the release of The Batman
- Credit: Ted Mendez (elevenfiftyfive)
Dalston's Rio Cinema was transformed into a Gotham City inspired immersive cinematic experience last week, to celebrate the launch of The Batman.
Cookie brand Oreo partnered with Digital Cinema Media (DCM) to host the unique event which saw the Hackney cinema's iconic signage temporarily replaced by Oreo lettering and a bat signal.
Once inside the venue, guests were presented with a crime scene fitted with a busted open safe filled with Oreo cookie boxes and a window gazing into a Gotham city-scape.
Each audience member became a suspect and they were encouraged to work with actors playing Gotham City Police officers and Oreo delegates, to find clues and solve the mystery.
The immersive experience, which ran for three days from March 4-6, marked the release of Warner Bros' The Batman.
The film stars Robert Pattinson as Gotham City's vigilante detective by night, and reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne by day.
To watch The Batman at Rio Cinema visit riocinema.org.uk/RioCinema.dll/Home