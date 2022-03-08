News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Dalston's Rio Cinema transformed for the release of The Batman

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 2:17 PM March 8, 2022
Inside The Batman immersive experience at the Rio Cinema in Hackney

Inside The Batman immersive experience at the Rio Cinema in Hackney - Credit: Ted Mendez (elevenfiftyfive)

Dalston's Rio Cinema was transformed into a Gotham City inspired immersive cinematic experience last week, to celebrate the launch of The Batman.

Cookie brand Oreo partnered with Digital Cinema Media (DCM) to host the unique event which saw the Hackney cinema's iconic signage temporarily replaced by Oreo lettering and a bat signal.

The Rio Cinema became the Oreo Cinema for three days as part of The Batman takeover

The Rio Cinema became the Oreo Cinema for three days as part of The Batman takeover - Credit: Ted Mendez (elevenfiftyfive)

Once inside the venue, guests were presented with a crime scene fitted with a busted open safe filled with Oreo cookie boxes and a window gazing into a Gotham city-scape. 

Each audience member became a suspect and they were encouraged to work with actors playing Gotham City Police officers and Oreo delegates, to find clues and solve the mystery. 

Guests were given the chance of solving a "who done-it" style mystery 

Guests were given the chance of solving a "who done-it" style mystery - Credit: Ted Mendez (elevenfiftyfive)

The immersive experience, which ran for three days from March 4-6, marked the release of Warner Bros' The Batman. 

Crowds gathered outside the transformed Hackney cinema

Crowds gathered outside the transformed Hackney cinema - Credit: Ted Mendez (elevenfiftyfive)

The film stars Robert Pattinson as Gotham City's vigilante detective by night, and reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne by day. 

To watch The Batman at Rio Cinema visit riocinema.org.uk/RioCinema.dll/Home 

Film
Dalston News
Hackney News
East London News

Don't Miss

The micro-flat is located in Lower Clapton

Housing News

'London's smallest flat' in Lower Clapton sells for £90,000

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Mazlum Sigirtmac, Colin Richmond and Jake Corbett are among the north London offenders who were jailed last month

London Live News

Jailed: North London offenders locked up in February

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

London Live News

Jailed: Man attacked woman then stabbed brother in heart

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Metropolitan Police officer Pc Adnan Arib, 45, arrives at Southark Crown Court, south London

London Live News

Cop jailed for seeking sexual relationships with teens

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon