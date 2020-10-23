Parents of children with disabilities feel ignored by “blanket” traffic measures

As1 charity founder, Charlotte Pearson, with her two children who have autism and find it diffiuclt to travel and deal with changes to routine. Courtesy of Pearson family

Road restrictions in Hackney have made journeys to school more difficult for children with disabilities, parents say.

Charlotte Ritchie says her son is exhausted now that his bus journey to school is four times longer, its duration increasing from 10 minutes to 45.

“It started when he got back to school because before that it ran like clockwork,” she said.

Charlotte’s son was born with one kidney which means he spends five hours every two days on an at-home dialysis machine.

She told the Gazette: “It’s affecting him a lot, he’s absolutely knackered because he is getting in so late.”

Charlotte, who lives near Millfields Park, says council plans to transform the borough’s streets with traffic filters, bus gates and, the introduction of 40 new school streets in September are to blame for increased congestion in her area.

On top of the stress caused by changes to school-run routines she is concerned about impact of the restrictions on emergency services.

“If there is an emergency then you’re stuck. There’s nowhere for cars to even pull over to let an ambulance through. It is back to back lines of traffic,” she added.

Bus driver David Dee who lives on nearby Graham Road reported similar increases in congestion on Hackney Roads and said: “It’s been a total nightmare living here since Hackney Council decided to close six roads.”

He says traffic starts at seven thirty in the morning and does not “calm” until around nine thirty at night.

“This is not safe for children living on this road. We all need sleep,” he added.

Mother-of-two Charlotte Pearson runs a disability charity called As1 which supports families and, through her work has met many people impacted by road closures and traffic restrictions, especially wheelchair users.

Both her children are autistic and her son is a blue badge holder. She says significant changes to school-run routines cause anxiety and stress. Charlotte also lives on a main road and thinks the restrictions have increased pollution where she lives.

She explained: “It feels like when they put this plan together and they are saying things like: ‘Cleaner air on residential streets and people should walk or cycle’.

“Well we don’t live on a residential street, we live on a main road.

“But also we are not able to walk or cycle, were families like mine even considered when these plans were put through? It doesn’t feel like it.”

The charity founder only learnt to drive recently after realising her son had such difficulties with other forms of transport.

“My issue is the blanket - putting everybody under the same umbrella and assuming every ones situations are the same, because they’re not,” she said.

Charlotte criticised the council’s handling of negative responses to its road schemes and a lack of communication with those who object to the measures saying she it feels like a “dictatorship” - “like they don’t care.”

Parents of children who attend The Garden School in Stoke Newington, like Elaine Mckeswick and Jackie Myers, also said they felt feel unheard and not properly consulted.

Elaine said: “Our lives are stressful enough and then to add extra stress on to that is just crazy.”

However, the traffic measures have been implemented under experimental traffic orders (ETOs) so residents can share their thoughts up to six months after they are introduced. After that period they will be reviewed and the council will decide whether they should be scrapped or made permanent.

Hackney council stated that “all residents who could previously access their home by car can continue to do so”, except they may have to get there via an alternative route.

Environment chief Cllr Jon Burke said: “Our measures to rebuild a greener Hackney are aimed at creating quieter, safer neighbourhoods for everyone - including those with disabilities.”

According to Transport for London (TFL) figures (2012), the most popular mode of transport used by Londoners with disabilities, at least once a week, is walking (78 per cent), followed by buses at 55pc, in cars as a passenger 44pc and as a driver 24pc.

Eleven pc of Londoners say they are disabled, that’s about 967,000 people and the vast majority, (93pc) say impairments limit their ability to travel.

Cllr Burke says this is why it is “incredibly important” to support Hackney’s residents, 70pc of which do not own a car, in walking and cycling.

“This helps to prioritise public transport, especially buses, which are running at low capacity to promote social distancing, for those who need it.

“Like any change to roads, there can be congestion as drivers change behaviour and sat nav apps adjust. We expect this congestion to reduce over the coming weeks,” the Cllr added.

The council said a series of Tfl and Thames Water roadworks in the borough, at Cambridge Heath, on Kingsland Road in Dalston and on Upper Clapton Road, may be a causal factor in reports of increased congestion.

