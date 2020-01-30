Search

Paper Dress Vintage celebrates live music for Independent Venue Week

PUBLISHED: 16:51 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 30 January 2020

Independent venues like Paper Dress Vintage support independent music. Artists and bands starting out would struggle to survive without them. Picture: Zig Criscuolo

Zig Criscuolo

While independent venues struggle to stay open across the country, Paper Dress Vintage - a boutique turned live music venue - has managed to survive financial crashes, rising rents and an ever-changing London landscape by becoming one.

Owner Steve Dix told the Gazette how putting on parties in 2007 and getting bands to play in their shop window saved the vintage clothing business he and his wife set-up.

"We started struggling to pay the rent and [needed to] get ourselves out of trouble.

"We put on parties and called in favours from friends, selling cans of lager out of a dustbin full of ice and cheap wine - and getting bands playing in our little shop window.

"It was a very DIY, seat of your pants kind of affair," he said.

Over the years Paper Dress Vintage has adapted, grown and moved location from Curtain Road to Mare Street.

The move to Hackney Central has meant a 'proper' stage set-up for gigs. Steve says it could not have been done without help from Arts Council grants and events like Independent Venue Week (January 27 to February 2).

"Without small venues bands wouldn't have anywhere to play. You need to get on stage, work out what works, what goes down well and develop your stage craft.  It's at the small, independent venues where that happens," said Steve.

One of those bands is Flamingods, who will be returning to Paper Dress Vintage for Independent Venue Week on Saturday.

The band did their first ever gig there in 2010 and are now selling thousands of tickets in packed out, high-capacity venues like Village Underground.

"It's nice," said Steve. "They're coming back and supporting us, which is what independent venue week is about really - championing the independent venue sector."

Paper Dress Vintage is putting on shows for Independent Venue Week, including Americana Fest and bands such as Oh! Gunquit, Eskimo Chain and The Pacers.

Click here for the venue's listings, and here for information on the Independent Music Week campaign.

What would you like to see built at the Hackney Central Tesco site? Morning Lane People’s Space campaigners organise alternative consultation

People from the Morning Lane People's Space campaign outside Tesco, which they would like to see redeveloped to include more social housing. Picture: Adam Forman

‘You are not in trouble’: Police reach out to mother of newborn baby left abandoned on a Dalston doorstep

The baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: David Ihenagwa sold sleeping pills and painkillers to drug dealers from his mother’s London Fields pharmacy

Norlington Pharmacy in Broadway Market

John Howard Centre escape: Police warn the public to dial 999 if they spot tattooed absconder

Ayanda Mpontshane, 24, who absconded from the John Howard Centre. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Discharged army officer Roland Lamin groomed underage girls on Snapchat

Roland Lamin

