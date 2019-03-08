Search

'A star in the making': Roshelle, 9, wins big at annual entrepreneurs awards ceremony REEBA

PUBLISHED: 17:16 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 10 October 2019

Roshelle White receives one of her two awards from organiser Cherie Antoinette. Picture: Anthony and Nic

Archant

A nine-year-old polymath who's top of her class and recently wowed her school with a story about Windrush won two awards at a glittering annual ceremony.

Watched by speaker of Hackney Cllr Kam Adams, Roshelle White was the night's big winner at REEBA (the Regional Entrepreneurs Empowerment Business Awards) on a luxury yacht at the end of September - set up by Chérie Antoinette in 2013 to inspire young people and adults alike to "dream big".

The High Commissioner of Jamaica Seth George Ramocan and his wife Dr Lola Ramocan were among guests at the event.

Chérie, who lived in Hackney until 2003, told the Gazette: "Roshelle is at the top in all her classes at school, including her professional performing arts school in Hackney. Roshelle makes shoes, jewellery and hair accessories. She can sing, dance, act, swim and model. She's a star - this is why she won 'creative youthpreneur' and the REEBA star award."

Of her motivation in setting up the awards, she added: "I'd had enough of waiting around for someone to be the difference, so I became the difference, and started my motivational business empowerment seminar.

"I wanted people to dream big and turn their passions into profits. I then had the first award ceremony in 2013.

"I want this to be an opportunity for attendees to dress up and wear a suit or a nice dress and pass iconic landmarks like Parliament or the Shard - places people can only dream of going into. I think this experience does something to their mindset and makes them dream big."

Roshelle, who scored 100 per cent in her SATs tests at the end of Year 2, read a story she wrote about the Windrush generation at the event.

She has been praised for her "humble" and "vibrant attitude".

"We look out for those who are doing exceptional," said Chérie, also known as Ché B-O-S-S L-A-D-Y.

"No matter race, age or gender, the REEBA awards are for everyone."

Roshelle's grandmother Lorna Divine Dwyer added: "I'm absolutely elated with her winning two awards. It's been a blessing raising a star in the making."

