Hackney and Islington have some of the loudest neighbours in London

Published: 12:53 PM April 13, 2021

Hackney and Islington have been named as two of the 10 noisiest boroughs in London, according to research by insurance company Confused.com.

Westminister was found to be the loudest borough to move to, with 24,756 noise complaints over the last year or 20 complaints for every 100 households.

Islington came in second and Hackney was ranked the 7th noisiest borough.

Confused.com conducted Freedom of Information requests to the 100 biggest cities in the UK to find out the number of noise complaints over the last 12 months.

Their findings found that in Hackney there had been 11,025 noise complaints made over the last year or 10 per 100 households.

Islington was found to be even noisier with 15 complaints for every 100 households and Harrow was crowned the quietest with a total of 666 complaints, just one complaint for every 100 households.

The data collected by the insurance company suggests London is the noisiest place to live out of the most populated cities in the UK, as 515 noise complaints were raised per 10,000 households, on average.