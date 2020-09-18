Islington Council apprentices pick up top London Councils awards

Joseph Huston-Mendy, Apprentice of the Year, at the Islington Distribution Centre. Picture: Islington Council Islington Council

Two Islington Council apprentices have been named as some of the best in London.

Charlotte Hughes, winner of Best Apprentice Working in the Supply Chain. Picture: Islington Council Charlotte Hughes, winner of Best Apprentice Working in the Supply Chain. Picture: Islington Council

Joseph Huston-Mendy, who has played a key role in getting emergency parcels to vulnerable people in Islington during the coronavirus lockdown, was named Apprentice of the Year at the 2020 London Borough Apprenticeship Awards, run by London Councils, the local government association for Greater London. Meanwhile, Charlotte Hughes, who became an apprentice for developer Berkeley Homes after completing Islington Council’s introductory construction course for women, won Best Apprentice Working in the Supply Chain.

Joseph was working as an apprentice before he volunteered in the spring to be redeployed to the Islington Distribution Centre, the hub for deliveries to food banks and vulnerable people. He was soon promoted to logistics manager then centre co-ordinator where he has responsibility for all staff.

He said: “I’m buzzing that I won on a personal level, but more excited that I won it for Islington. The supportive working environment has helped develop me to reach this. This is testament to their [my colleagues’] influence.

Charlotte, a mother-of-three had wanted a total career change, and was looking for a way to break into the construction industry when she found an introductory council course.

After excelling on a work experience placement she was offered a management apprenticeship at Berkeley, and now works at the major Woodberry Down construction project in Hackney.

She said: “This is really a proud moment for me. I always knew that I wanted to work within the construction sector, and as a mum of three I wanted to achieve my goals to give my children a better life.

“I am so grateful for the support I’ve had during this amazing journey. My life has changed and I couldn’t be happier.”

Cllr Asima Shaikh, Islington’s business chief, said: “I am over the moon that Joseph and Charlotte’s hard work and achievements are being celebrated and I am delighted that Islington Council’s commitment and success in developing and promoting our apprenticeships programme has been recognised. Creating jobs and opportunity for all is a key part of our mission to make Islington a fairer place, and apprenticeships are a vital part of that.”