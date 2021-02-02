Hackney young people recognised for contributions to school and college life
Young people in Hackney have received awards and £250 grants for their achievements and positive contributions to their school or college community.
Seventy-one young people received a prestigious Jack Petchey Foundation Achievement Award presented at a live digital event on February 2.
Winners included student Tehya White, 15, who attends The Petchey Academy in Dalston.
She received an award for her positive attitude and commitment to school and said: “When I won I felt overwhelmed with happiness and pride in myself."
Tehya went out of her way to resolve challenges faced by fellow students and made sure no one sat alone during lunchtime at school.
She spent her grant on a trip to an escape room for her class mates.
The digital event celebrated young people aged 11-25 and winners received medallions and certificates from the foundation, along with £250 to spend on their school or youth group.
Two adults were also awarded Leader Awards for demonstrating outstanding ability to motivate young people.
Hackney has received £4,412,423 of funding from the Jack Petchey Foundation since 2003.
To find out more visit www.jackpetcheyfoundation.org.uk.