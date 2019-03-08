Search

Advanced search

'I thought I was going to have my throat cut': Man gets 15 years for aggravated Clapton house robbery

PUBLISHED: 08:31 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 04 October 2019

Jason Brown has been jailed for 15 years for aggravated burglary at a house in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Jason Brown has been jailed for 15 years for aggravated burglary at a house in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A man has been jailed for 15 years after he broke a neighbour's jaw during an aggravated house robbery in Clapton.

Jason Brown, 41, or no fixed address, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court yesterday, after robbing a man at his Reighton Road home in February.

He was also found guilty on one charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, in relation to the incident.

On February 7, Brown knocked on the victim's door and asked to borrow money for electricity in his neighbouring flat.

You may also want to watch:

The victim described it as a "friendly" interaction, and gave him some cash.

But Brown returned 10 minutes later with two other men. They barged into the flat and ransacked it in search of valuables.

The victim told the court: "During the robbery I was repeatedly punched causing me to have a broken jaw, as well as having property stolen.

"The more I was saying: 'Don't hurt me, just take my stuff', the more he was beating me.

"He then went to the kitchen and got a knife. I was really scared and thought I was going to have my throat cut."

They locked him in the bathroom but later escaped and flagged down police.

Most Read

Hackney Council announces new dockless bike partnerships as London-wide byelaw edges closer

Uber launched electric Jump bikes in London earlier this year. Picture: Uber

TfL told Overground services in Hackney ‘must improve’ after delays, cancellations and trains skipping stations

Commuters left waiting as trains cancelled at Hackney Central overground station. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Met strikes off ‘predatory’ Stoke Newington cop after he ‘kissed’ a drug dealer he arrested

Stoke Newington Police Station:Picture Ken Mears

CCTV shows customer and Upper Clapton shopkeeper scuffle moments before stabbing

The customer and shopkeeper scuffling in Star Market moments before the stabbing.

Stoke Newington woman’s blood cancer plea: ‘BME donors need to sign up’ to bone marrow donor list

Talia Tosun, who needs a bone marrow transplant. Picture: Talia Tosun

Most Read

Hackney Council announces new dockless bike partnerships as London-wide byelaw edges closer

Uber launched electric Jump bikes in London earlier this year. Picture: Uber

TfL told Overground services in Hackney ‘must improve’ after delays, cancellations and trains skipping stations

Commuters left waiting as trains cancelled at Hackney Central overground station. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Met strikes off ‘predatory’ Stoke Newington cop after he ‘kissed’ a drug dealer he arrested

Stoke Newington Police Station:Picture Ken Mears

CCTV shows customer and Upper Clapton shopkeeper scuffle moments before stabbing

The customer and shopkeeper scuffling in Star Market moments before the stabbing.

Stoke Newington woman’s blood cancer plea: ‘BME donors need to sign up’ to bone marrow donor list

Talia Tosun, who needs a bone marrow transplant. Picture: Talia Tosun

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

O’s look to build on Vale draw at Northampton

Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Willock delighted with Arsenal opportunities as youngster targets more goals after netting in win over Liege

Arsenal's Joe Willock scores his side's third goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League Group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

EUROPA LEAGUE – Arsenal 4-0 Standard Liege player ratings: Nelson and Martinelli take chance to impress

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (right) and Standard Liege's Zinho Vanheusden battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

EUROPA LEAGUE – Arsenal 4-0 Standard Liege: Gunners run riot to pick up thumping win

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scores his side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League Group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

‘I thought I was going to have my throat cut’: Man gets 15 years for aggravated Clapton house robbery

Jason Brown has been jailed for 15 years for aggravated burglary at a house in Hackney. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists