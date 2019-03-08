'I thought I was going to have my throat cut': Man gets 15 years for aggravated Clapton house robbery

Jason Brown has been jailed for 15 years for aggravated burglary at a house in Hackney. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man has been jailed for 15 years after he broke a neighbour's jaw during an aggravated house robbery in Clapton.

Jason Brown, 41, or no fixed address, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court yesterday, after robbing a man at his Reighton Road home in February.

He was also found guilty on one charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, in relation to the incident.

On February 7, Brown knocked on the victim's door and asked to borrow money for electricity in his neighbouring flat.

The victim described it as a "friendly" interaction, and gave him some cash.

But Brown returned 10 minutes later with two other men. They barged into the flat and ransacked it in search of valuables.

The victim told the court: "During the robbery I was repeatedly punched causing me to have a broken jaw, as well as having property stolen.

"The more I was saying: 'Don't hurt me, just take my stuff', the more he was beating me.

"He then went to the kitchen and got a knife. I was really scared and thought I was going to have my throat cut."

They locked him in the bathroom but later escaped and flagged down police.