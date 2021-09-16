Published: 3:55 PM September 16, 2021

The Repair Shop's Jay Blades became a bingo caller for a day at an east London event. - Credit: Helen Stack

The Repair Shop's Jay Blades became a bingo caller for a day at an east London event which brought older people together for a sociable afternoon with the star.

The presenter of the BBC programme joined Age UK East London and a group of older guests on September 13, at Town Hall Hotel near Bethnal Green station.

Jay, who was born in Brent and grew up in Hackney and Islington, said: “I was delighted to be asked to be a bingo caller for Age UK East London. It was my first time but I didn’t hear any complaints.

"We had a fantastic afternoon. The last 18 months have been tough for all of us, but especially for older people. That’s why I was keen to do my bit and it was so brilliant to see everyone enjoying themselves.”

Guests were treated to an afternoon of bingo with a host of luxury prizes from brands including Dishoom and Wedgwood, kindly sourced by the Town Hall Hotel.

Jay Blades wore a shirt signed by the whole Repair Shop team, and gave it as the top prize for the last game of the afternoon.

Bow resident John Wiggett, who was a guest at the event, said: “Meeting Jay was brilliant. He and the team from the hotel really made sure I was looked after. At the end he even assisted me through the disabled access and escorted me off the premises…in a good way."

Helen Stack of Age UK East London added: “Everyone at Age UK East London is so grateful to Jay and the team at the Town Hall Hotel for spending the afternoon with us and putting on the most brilliant bingo for older east Londoners.

"It was fantastic to see people coming out and enjoying themselves. Jay was wonderful and spent time chatting to everyone and taking selfies. Everyone went home with a huge smile on their faces.”

Older people in Hackney, Newham and Tower Hamlets can call Age UK East London on 020 8981 7124 or email info@ageukeastlondon.org.uk to find out about the social groups, health and well-being activities, advice and other services on offer to them.