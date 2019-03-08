Former Arsenal player Jérémie Aliadière unveils revamped Woodberry Down soccer pitch

Former Arsenal player J�r�mie Aliadi�re joined Hackney Mayor Phil Glanville at the opening of the new pitch. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council Gary Manhine

Former Arsenal player Jérémie Aliadière joined Hackney mayor Phil Glanville and youngsters for a footie match when he came to open a new sports pitch in Woodberry Down.

Hackney Council, Berkeley Homes and the Arsenal Foundation invested £75,000 to revamp the estate’s sports pitch, with a larger playing surface and new lighting, goalposts and fencing.

Jérémie, who played in the Arsenal Legends v Real Madrid Legends match last September that helped raise money to pay for the new facilities, said: “It’s a pleasure to be here and help officially open the pitch.

“It’s great to see that the money raised from the Legends match has gone to good use, and I feel privileged to have been able to play my part in that. I remember how important it was to have a local place to play football when I was growing up, and from being here today I can see how much this community will benefit from the facility.”

Regular four-hour weekly training sessions will start next month.