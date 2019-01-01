Jhon Berhane and Dishon Abbott jailed for Stoke Newington shotgun attack

Jhon Berhane - 19 of no fixed abode pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on October 16 to section 18 GBH with intent. Berhane also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Picture: Met Police Archant

Two teenagers - including a male who murdered Nashon Esbrand - have been sentenced after a shotgun was fired in a Stoke Newington takeaway in 2017.

Dishon Abbott 18, of Manger Road, N7 both pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday, October 16 to section 18 GBH with intent. Picture: Met Police Dishon Abbott 18, of Manger Road, N7 both pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday, October 16 to section 18 GBH with intent. Picture: Met Police

Jhon Berhane, 19, of no fixed abode and Dishon Abbott - 18, of Manger Road in the Cally, both pleaded guilty to section 18 GBH with intent at Woolwich Crown Court in October.

Berhane also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Both were sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, December 11.

Berhane was jailed for eight years, a sentence that will run consecutively to a current life term he was given after he was convicted in March for the "ruthless" murder of Nashon, a young father from Canonbury.

Abbott was jailed for a total of seven years and two months.

At about 1.20am on November 12, 2017, Berhane and Abbott shot a 21-year-old man in a chicken shop in Stoke Newington Road.

The victim picked up a chair which absorbed the majority of the bullets - and probably saved his life.

Berhane and Abbott fled the scene on bicycles.

Three days later, officers traced the pair to a flat in Clifton Road, Canonbury.

As police entered, a bag was thrown from the window which contained a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition.

Further investigations using CCTV and phone work tied the pair to the scene.

Detective Insp Rob Allen from Specialist Crime said:"A shotgun was brazenly discharged in a public place and it is only by chance that their intended target wasn't killed.

"This was a challenging investigation on a number of levels. The victim refused to engage with police, leaving my team to trawl through hours of CCTV footage and examining phone records which confirmed Berhane and Abbott as the suspects.

"The judge commended the work of Det Con Simon Walsh and I would like to echo his comments; this was a thorough investigation of the highest quality which ensured two dangerous individuals were left with no option other than to plead guilty at court."