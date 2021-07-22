Two book deal is prize for ethnic minority writers of crime fiction
Lilian Fawcett
- Credit: Niall McDiarmid
A publishing house has launched a prize for new crime writers from ethnic minority backgrounds.
Run by Old Street-based Joffe Books, the competition offers a two-book publishing contract to one worthy winner.
The publishers are looking for a crime writer of colour currently without an agent, whether they have been previously published or not.
The judging panel will include bestselling crime writer Dorothy Koomson – author of My Best Friend’s Girl and The Ice Cream Girls – and literary agent Susan Yearwood.
Dorothy Koomson said: “I think crime fiction in all its glory could really benefit from more stories by traditionally underrepresented writers out there. This competition is one way of doing that.”
You may also want to watch:
Joffe Book’s commissioning and managing editor Emma Grundy Haigh said: “If we are to create meaningful, long-lasting change within our industry, it is not enough to claim to have an open-door policy.
“It is our responsibility to actively seek out writers from communities that are underrepresented in our genre and support them in building sustainable careers.”
Most Read
- 1 Drug dealer who killed "beloved" Hackney father convicted
- 2 LTNs reveal 'tale of two Hackneys', says campaigner
- 3 Hackney artist's papier-mâché ode to Raheem Sterling during Euro 2020 final
- 4 'Council's cabinet agreed to reduce housing waiting list'
- 5 The "milkmen for beer" now deliver in Hackney
- 6 East London cycling hubs to tackle inequality and empower future champions
- 7 Met Office yellow warning for rain in London this weekend
- 8 Twenty-five firefighters put out blaze at a Hackney shop
- 9 Live painting at Boxpark Shoreditch this weekend
- 10 Listed: All the walk-in Covid vaccine clinics in Hackney
The closing date for entries is September 30, 2021.
For more information on Joffe Books’ new writing prize, visit http://www.joffebooks.com/prize.