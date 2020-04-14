Jogger turns exercise into art with animal-shaped running routes
PUBLISHED: 16:59 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 14 April 2020
A Dalston resident has been getting creative with his daily dose of exercise during the coronavirus lockdown by creating animal-shaped running routes.
Using the fitness app Strava, which tracks cycling and running exercises using GPS data, Tristan Jones has drawn all sorts of animals starting with a dog in Dalston on March 27.
He told the Gazette: “With Victoria park closed and the towpath busy I have taken to running the streets and creating my own Hackney Strava art. I’ve managed to find quite a few animals among the streets of London.”
He says the routes keep getting longer with each new animal.
“The horse had a proper leg but the tall buildings of the city messed up the GPS on my phone. I was gutted when I finished that run to see how mangled it was. The rabbit was for Easter. I made one error on the ear. The giraffe is my favourite.”
Tristan says there’s no better time to go running since the streets are so empty and hopes his routes make people smile and encourage them to explore Hackney’s empty streets and make their own.
The keen jogger says the routes have got him running further and more frequently taking him to places he’s never been to before.
He says he has mapped out a bird and is eager to run the route when Victoria Park reopens.
