Jogger turns exercise into art with animal-shaped running routes

PUBLISHED: 16:59 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 14 April 2020

The keen runner made a special Easter themed bunny for the holiday and has also created turtle, cat and chicken shaped routes. Picture: Strava

The keen runner made a special Easter themed bunny for the holiday and has also created turtle, cat and chicken shaped routes. Picture: Strava

Strava

A Dalston resident has been getting creative with his daily dose of exercise during the coronavirus lockdown by creating animal-shaped running routes.

Tristan's first piece of Strava Hackney art was of a dog in Dalston. Picture: StravaTristan's first piece of Strava Hackney art was of a dog in Dalston. Picture: Strava

Using the fitness app Strava, which tracks cycling and running exercises using GPS data, Tristan Jones has drawn all sorts of animals starting with a dog in Dalston on March 27.

He told the Gazette: “With Victoria park closed and the towpath busy I have taken to running the streets and creating my own Hackney Strava art. I’ve managed to find quite a few animals among the streets of London.”

Tristan has made animal-shaped routes from the streets of Hackney and other places in London. Picture: StravaTristan has made animal-shaped routes from the streets of Hackney and other places in London. Picture: Strava

He says the routes keep getting longer with each new animal.

“The horse had a proper leg but the tall buildings of the city messed up the GPS on my phone. I was gutted when I finished that run to see how mangled it was. The rabbit was for Easter. I made one error on the ear. The giraffe is my favourite.”

Skyscrapers disrupted his GPS and mangled the leg of the horse he created but he continues express himself through excercise. Picture: StravaSkyscrapers disrupted his GPS and mangled the leg of the horse he created but he continues express himself through excercise. Picture: Strava

Tristan says there’s no better time to go running since the streets are so empty and hopes his routes make people smile and encourage them to explore Hackney’s empty streets and make their own.

The keen jogger says the routes have got him running further and more frequently taking him to places he’s never been to before.

A Hoxton cat. Picture: StravaA Hoxton cat. Picture: Strava

He says he has mapped out a bird and is eager to run the route when Victoria Park reopens.

A Stoke Newington and Shacklewell chicken. Picture: StravaA Stoke Newington and Shacklewell chicken. Picture: Strava

Tristan even had a go at a self-portraint whilst running near London Fields. Picture: StravaTristan even had a go at a self-portraint whilst running near London Fields. Picture: Strava

The elephant he designed took him all the way to Regent's Park. Picture: StravaThe elephant he designed took him all the way to Regent's Park. Picture: Strava

This big cat spans across Brick Lane, Spitalfields and Pitfield Street. Picture: StravaThis big cat spans across Brick Lane, Spitalfields and Pitfield Street. Picture: Strava

