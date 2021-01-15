News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Joint Covid patrols launched to ensure lockdown rules are followed

Holly Chant

Published: 5:41 PM January 15, 2021   
Police seized a gun and ammunition in St John's Wood Picture: Met Police

Police officers have teamed up with Hackney Council to do joint enforcement patrols over the weekend and ensure residents are sticking to the government's lockdown rules. 

While the council does not have powers to take action against those not complying with social distancing guidance, enforcement officers will join police in key areas in Hackney where Covid-19 breaches have been reported. 

They will be enforcing social distancing and the wearing of masks indoors as well as ensuring people are not mixing with others outside their household or support bubble.

Individuals in breach of coronavirus rules could risk fines of up to £6,400. 

Cllr Susan Fajana-Thomas, Hackney's cabinet member for community safety, said: “The majority of Hackney businesses and residents are taking the vital public health guidelines very seriously and are helping to keep Hackney safe.

"However, coronavirus cases are rising rapidly in Hackney, and it’s now more important than ever that we all stick to the rules to limit the spread of coronavirus in the borough."

Rising coronavirus cases in Hackney have put health services under increasing pressure.

Public Health England's data from January 14 shows the borough is facing over 900 cases per 100,000 people, with cases having increased significantly since September. 

Cllr Fajana-Thomas added: "Council and police officers will be out this weekend supporting businesses and residents to follow the government regulations, and where people are refusing or repeatedly failing to do so, they will be forced to take action.”

Council licensing officers will also be out ensuring local hospitality businesses are trading in line with the government's lockdown rules, including the temporary ban on selling alcoholic takeaway drinks unless by delivery. 

Businesses refusing or failing to adhere to the rules could face fines of up to £10,000.

For advice and support during the pandemic, visit www.hackney.gov.uk/coronavirus-support

If you’re concerned that a business is not complying with the Covid-19 regulations, Hackney Council can be contacted on covidresponseteam@hackney.gov.uk

Report directly to the police with issues regarding customers not wearing face coverings over their nose and mouth: https://www.met.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/c19/tell-us-about-possible-breach-coronavirus-measures/

